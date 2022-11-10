ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Missing woman from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground in Florida

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole’s strong winds are credited with revealing the remains of bodies believed to be part of a Native American burial ground. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of deputies at the scene on Thursday and later removed them from social media. The remains were found on a beach along Hutchinson Island.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Dramatic Video: Car engulfed in flames on I-95

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Video shared by Delray Beach Fire show a car engulfed in flames on I-95 on Sunday. The car fire happened around 1:30 p.m. on northbound I-95 near Atlantic Avenue. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape the vehicle safely. Crews managed to put...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies searching for missing Broward woman

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman from Central Broward. According to detectives, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10 around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue. Dulcio is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricane Nicole unearths Native American burial site on Florida coast

Hurricane Nicole unearthed what is likely an ancient Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach in the town of Stuart. Authorities found and removed the remains of at least six bodies, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. A social media posting from the Sheriff’s Office said detectives worked with “the utmost care and respect” to carefully remove and preserve the remains that were ...
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL
iheart.com

Boat Ramp Buried By Flooding In Fort Pierce

Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park, where a boat ramp is underwater. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
FORT PIERCE, FL

