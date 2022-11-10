Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
davisvanguard.org
GSIS PREPARE TO GO ON STATEWIDE ACADEMIC WORKERS STRIKE AGAINST “UNLAWFUL” NEGOTIATIONS WITH UC SYSTEM
CALIFORNIA – On Wednesday November 2, a total of 36,558 votes were cast, authorizing the largest strike ever by academic workers in the United States. Graduate student instructors, postdoctoral researchers, and academic student employees are prepared to take part in a statewide effort to put pressure on the resistant UC system. The strike also includes undergraduates employed by the institution. The combined membership of the three unions totals 48,000 student workers.
davisvanguard.org
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Red Wave Never Came, and Neither Did the Anti-CJR Wave
It was looking bleak for criminal justice reform in June —Chesa Boudin in San Francisco was ousted, George Gascón in Los Angeles looked to be next, Democrats and left-leaning communities seemed to be turning their back on CJR. In San Francisco, Democratic Mayor London Breed installed Brooke Jenkins...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
KQED
California Students and Schools Face Challenging Times, but State Superintendent Thurmond Has a Plan
Recently, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sat down with KQED's Daphne Young to discuss some of the important issues facing California schools. He talked about what San Francisco Unified School District officials need to do to help get teachers paid, among other recommendations for the embattled district. This...
The Jewish Press
‘Defund the Police’ Berkeley Chancellor Asking Cops to Handle ‘Jewish Free Zones’ Campus Antisemites
(JNS) During the Black Lives Matter riots, University of California Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ endorsed police defunding. “Elements of our country’s law enforcement culture dehumanize some of the very people whose safety and wellness police officers are sworn to protect,” she falsely claimed. Two weeks ago, UC...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
indybay.org
Fears of Nuclear War Give Rise to Nationwide Protests
Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse. It has been 60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and now may be the closest the world has been to a nuclear war since then. In October, anti-war activists in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley joined others across the nation in holding street protests to demand that their elected leaders take a stand and work to reduce the risk of nuclear war. On November 10, Youth vs Apocalypse, CodePink, Veterans for Peace and others rallied in front of weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin's San Francisco office, where they created a street mural with the message "Defund Violence."
davisvanguard.org
My View: A Big Focus Figures to Be on Affordable Housing
Davis, CA – If there is a consensus at least on a problem in Davis, affordable housing seems to be there. A survey from the spring found it was by far the top issue of concern with over 30 percent of the respondents self-selecting affordability of housing as the top issue and nearly 80 percent overall found it to be a problem.
sfstandard.com
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
Person pretends to be I.C.E. agent, tries to visit Pelosi attacker David DePape at SF jail: sheriff
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person pretended to be a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) agent in order to access Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape in jail, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office told KRON4 on Thursday. The unidentified person tried to get into the San Francisco County Jail on Oct. 31 but was denied. […]
rwcpulse.com
A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board
A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
Exclusive interview: Good Samaritans save the day after customer attacks Berkeley Thai restaurant
Video shows a customer at the bottom of the screen asking for free food. When he was told no, the restaurant owner's nephew went over to see what was wrong. That's when the customer went on the attack, hitting and punching the nephew, even knocking over a table.
thecentersquare.com
As Berkeley struggles with police costs, 14 cops made over $300,000
(The Center Square) – Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin extolled the city's efforts to rethink policing by ending police traffic stops for non-safety reasons and getting written consent from motorists a vehicle search in February 2021. "Too much of our city’s budget is spent on policing, and many of the...
Ramachandran declares victory in race for Sheng Thao’s District 4 Oakland council seat
Janani Ramachandran declared victory Thursday in the race for the District 4 seat on the Oakland City Council. Current District 4 councilmember and council president pro tem Sheng Thao must give up her seat because she chose to run for mayor. Unofficial results last updated Thursday afternoon show Ramachandran with...
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts
A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.
San Jose resident's election ballot found dumped in Santa Cruz Co. along with dozens of others
A representative from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said she believes up to two dozen ballots may have been found.
Musk: ‘Borderline illegal’ to support Republicans in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has not been scared to share his political opinions recently, and he posted one on Tuesday about the political climate in San Francisco. “It is borderline illegal to support Republicans in San Francisco! Even admitting you know some is pretty bad,” he said, adding a laughing […]
Comments / 5