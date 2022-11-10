ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

GSIS PREPARE TO GO ON STATEWIDE ACADEMIC WORKERS STRIKE AGAINST “UNLAWFUL” NEGOTIATIONS WITH UC SYSTEM

CALIFORNIA – On Wednesday November 2, a total of 36,558 votes were cast, authorizing the largest strike ever by academic workers in the United States. Graduate student instructors, postdoctoral researchers, and academic student employees are prepared to take part in a statewide effort to put pressure on the resistant UC system. The strike also includes undergraduates employed by the institution. The combined membership of the three unions totals 48,000 student workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
indybay.org

Fears of Nuclear War Give Rise to Nationwide Protests

Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse. It has been 60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and now may be the closest the world has been to a nuclear war since then. In October, anti-war activists in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley joined others across the nation in holding street protests to demand that their elected leaders take a stand and work to reduce the risk of nuclear war. On November 10, Youth vs Apocalypse, CodePink, Veterans for Peace and others rallied in front of weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin's San Francisco office, where they created a street mural with the message "Defund Violence."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davisvanguard.org

My View: A Big Focus Figures to Be on Affordable Housing

Davis, CA – If there is a consensus at least on a problem in Davis, affordable housing seems to be there. A survey from the spring found it was by far the top issue of concern with over 30 percent of the respondents self-selecting affordability of housing as the top issue and nearly 80 percent overall found it to be a problem.
DAVIS, CA
rwcpulse.com

A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board

A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
thecentersquare.com

As Berkeley struggles with police costs, 14 cops made over $300,000

(The Center Square) – Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin extolled the city's efforts to rethink policing by ending police traffic stops for non-safety reasons and getting written consent from motorists a vehicle search in February 2021. "Too much of our city’s budget is spent on policing, and many of the...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Musk: ‘Borderline illegal’ to support Republicans in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has not been scared to share his political opinions recently, and he posted one on Tuesday about the political climate in San Francisco. “It is borderline illegal to support Republicans in San Francisco! Even admitting you know some is pretty bad,” he said, adding a laughing […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy