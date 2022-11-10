Read full article on original website
One Person Arrested in Connection to a Shooting in St. Cloud Saturday Night
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department says one person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night. According to a press release, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man called for help just before 10:00, saying he was shot in the stomach in an apartment on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South. The victim was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
Man shot dead near loading dock in St. Paul
Homicide detectives are working a new case in St. Paul after a man was found dead on the 200 block of W. 9th St. Sunday morning. Saint Paul PD was alerted to a man lying nearing a loading dock around 2:07 a.m., with medics finding he had been shot in the upper body. He wasn't breathing and was unresponsive, and ultimately confirmed dead at the scene.
Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
Cat burgled: 2 kittens reportedly stolen from metro PetSmart locations
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two kittens that were up for adoption at two separate Twin Cities PetSmart locations have been reported stolen. A spokesperson from Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue service that partners with PetSmart's adoption centers, says a kitten was taken from its kennel at the store's Eden Prairie location on the afternoon of Nov. 6.
Police: 2 men shot in the torso in Mount Hope
Officers say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Bush Street and Creston Avenue.
St. Croix Woman Charged in Home Depot Credit Card Fraud
A St. Croix woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she defrauded Home Depot, the V.I. Police Department reported. Detectives with the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into fraudulent activities at the store on Oct. 12, 2021, according to the VIPD report. As a result, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Wendy Roberts, 41, it said.
Minnesota Woman Dies Following Fatal Two-Car Crash with Deer
A 58-year-old Minnesota woman died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with a deer on Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the rural Austin area of the state. Tragically, a vehicle struck a deer, and it flew into the windshield...
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Wisconsin, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
Hundreds Walk to Remember Nicole Hammond
(KNSI) — An estimated 200 community members and Dubow Textile, Inc. employees turned up at Lake George Sunday morning for the No Means No Awareness and Memorial Walk for Nicole Hammond. Hammond worked at Dubow Textile in St. Cloud and was shot to death when she arrived for work...
Fatal crash among dozens in Twin Cities after light snow, freeze
The first appearance of winter weather on Twin Cities roads Friday evening led to more than 100 crashes across the metro. Below is a look at the Minnesota 511 traffic report at around 10:20 p.m. as light snow passed through the east metro, combining with plunging temperatures to create slick conditions on the roads.
First Big Snowfall Leads to More Than 300 Crashes
(KNSI) – The first significant snowfall to hit the southern half of the state caused problems for drivers. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 322 crashes statewide between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Monday. The total includes 25 crashes with minor injuries. There were also 67 vehicles going in the ditch and three jackknifed semis.
Hunter rescued after getting stuck in partially frozen flooded swamp
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after getting stuck in waist-deep water.He had been hunting on Crane Lake, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff. Officials say he tried to walk across a partially-frozen flooded swamp, but had gotten stuck.He was exhibiting signs of hypothermia, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.The Department of Natural Resources recommends staying off ice that is less than four inches thick.
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
She said no…
Her 2012 Aitkin High School graduating class motto by Abe Lincoln was, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life, it’s the life in your years that count.” Nicole Michelle Hammond was 28 years old when she was murdered at her workplace, Dubow Textiles in St. Cloud. On the morning of Oct. 24, St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to a parking lot of a business where...
Pet Haven opens its first brick-and-mortar home for rescued animals
ST PAUL, Minn. — When you play hard, it's nice to have a soft place to crash. The rescued animals with Pet Haven now have that place in St. Paul's Rondo community. Established in 1952, Pet Haven is Minnesota's first and oldest animal rescue organization. And after 70 years, there is a brick-and-mortar building for staff and foster parents to work with the animals.
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds
Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire that destroyed a house in St. Paul Thursday. The St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East around 2:20 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the two-story house.
