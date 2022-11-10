Read full article on original website
This minority San Antonio Spurs owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Missing elderly San Antonio man found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
Police say possible drive-by shooting left one man dead and another in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after police say they were shot in a possible drive-by shooting. Police were dispatched to 4819 Castle Guard Drive at around 11:36 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to police, they received several calls...
Man in critical condition after he was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after police found him with several gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk near a Southside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 2:24 a.m. Police say they discovered a man in his mid...
13-year-old boy in critical condition after he was accidentally shot by family member
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after police say he was accidentally shot by an older family member. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 3:12 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the...
Man is dead and his wife in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and his wife is in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle when visiting family. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Randall Avenue at around 2:37 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a husband and...
Slick roads cause woman to lose control, crash motorcycle on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Slick roads were to blame for a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near North Loop 1604 East. Police said a woman on a motorcycle lost control and went over a metal guiderail. She fell...
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
A family was quick to evacuate after a fire erupted at their Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A family was able to quickly evacuate their Northside home after a fire erupted overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cadbury Street at around 2:57 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
One person dead, three others injured after horrific rollover crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and three others injured after a rollover accident on the Southwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday off Interstate 35 and Poteet Jourdanton Highway. Police said the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove...
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
Firefighters battle house fire on Northwest side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a house fire on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue at around 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming from the property. They had to go into a defensive mode to put out the fire.
Look and feel your best with Innovative Lasers of Houston
Summer bodies are made in the Winter, and this is your chance to feel and look your best by shedding those unwanted pounds with a quick and easy program designed just for you. Laura Alexis, CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston is here along with her client Sharon Kucewicz. LIMITED...
Help us collect 1 million pounds of food for families in need
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4SA is in full swing and we're hoping you can help us collect 1 million pounds of food. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at H-E-B and Security Service locations. You can also make a monetary donation,...
Holiday family photos by Elizabeth Homan
With the Holidays quickly approaching, it's time to plan your Christmas family photos. We introduce you to local photographers in the area.
Children's Hospital of SA look to fill nursing positions at Wednesday's hiring event
SAN ANTONIO - The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is looking to fill several full time and part time nursing positions. They are hosting an in-person hiring event from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday at The Cove at 606 West Cypress St. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet and speak...
'Light the Way' holiday festival at UIW
It's a celebration under the lights at UIW that supports an amazing cause this holiday season. Meghan Kuentz and Julie Bedingfield with more on this year's ‘Light the Way’ holiday drive sponsored by HEB. Light the Way Holiday Festival. Saturday, Nov. 19. University of the Incarnate Word. 210-829-6001.
Doctor gives tips to parents as RSV cases increase
SAN ANTONIO - The cold weather has moved in, bringing the flu season with it but also this year, doctors say the number of RSV cases is especially high. And it's cause for concern for parents to make sure they know the signs of RSC and how to best handle it if their little ones catch it.
