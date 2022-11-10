ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Missing elderly San Antonio man found safe, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son

SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence

SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio

Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters battle house fire on Northwest side of town

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a house fire on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue at around 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming from the property. They had to go into a defensive mode to put out the fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Look and feel your best with Innovative Lasers of Houston

Summer bodies are made in the Winter, and this is your chance to feel and look your best by shedding those unwanted pounds with a quick and easy program designed just for you. Laura Alexis, CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston is here along with her client Sharon Kucewicz. LIMITED...
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Help us collect 1 million pounds of food for families in need

SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4SA is in full swing and we're hoping you can help us collect 1 million pounds of food. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at H-E-B and Security Service locations. You can also make a monetary donation,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Light the Way' holiday festival at UIW

It's a celebration under the lights at UIW that supports an amazing cause this holiday season. Meghan Kuentz and Julie Bedingfield with more on this year's ‘Light the Way’ holiday drive sponsored by HEB. Light the Way Holiday Festival. Saturday, Nov. 19. University of the Incarnate Word. 210-829-6001.
news4sanantonio.com

Doctor gives tips to parents as RSV cases increase

SAN ANTONIO - The cold weather has moved in, bringing the flu season with it but also this year, doctors say the number of RSV cases is especially high. And it's cause for concern for parents to make sure they know the signs of RSC and how to best handle it if their little ones catch it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy