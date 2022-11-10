Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
WIBW
Topeka Youth Orchestras show off musical talents at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Youth Orchestras held a concert Sunday afternoon at Washburn’s White Concert Hall. The concert featured classical pieces performed by a Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra and the Youth Symphony Orchestra. They were conducted by Carolyn Sandquist, Ryan Masotto and Silas Huff, respectively. The Topeka Youth Orchestras...
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
WIBW
Interfaith of Topeka brings community together for 42nd annual service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s faith communities are coming together to share fellowship and thanksgiving, and promote communication, understanding and community. The 42nd annual Interfaith of Topeka Community Thanksgiving Service is this coming Sunday, Nov. 20. Stephanie Schuttera of Temple Beth Shalom visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details.
WIBW
Washburn Volleyball Watch Party
A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
WIBW
Ice skating rink officially open at Evergy Plaza
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new ice rink in downtown Topeka’s Evergy Plaza is now open for skaters. The skating season will run from Nov. 12, to Jan. 29, 2023. Each day, excluding holidays, will have 5 skate sessions, each lasting for 90 minutes. Skate rental is included in...
WIBW
Wrestling show raises money for Topeka’s Holy Family School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wrestling event was held at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center this weekend. OCW Championship Wrestling brought top-name wrestlers to Topeka on Saturday afternoon to help fundraise for Topeka’s Holy Family School. Mike Ortega, OCW promoter and a former Holy Family student, said bringing a pro wrestling show was a great way to bring the community together and raise some money.
WIBW
Fundraiser held for families of three girls killed in Oct. crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser was held at the Woodshed, an events center on Kansas Ave., to raise money to help the families of three girls killed in an October crash. The event, “Remembering Kylie, Laila, and Brooklyn,” kicked off with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m. Each bike cost $20 and any additional passengers cost $10.
WIBW
Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Djana is the perfect example of all the love an older dog or cat has to offer. Djana is an older mixed-breed dog who visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society. Emi explained why animals like Djana can be a good option for people to add to their household.
WIBW
Brookwood Shopping Center hosts open house for holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brookwood Shopping Center in Topeka hosted their annual Holiday Open House, giving local businesses a chance to show their products to patrons looking for holiday gifts for their loved ones. Sales Rep Linda Putnam says this is a big opportunity for local businesses to stand...
WIBW
The man behind the mission continues his legacy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man behind the mission is stepping up once again. Founder of the Topeka Rescue Mission and Global Missions Ministries Reverend Max Manning has served in 64 countries, spending 40 years serving in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. “I found there was a great need there...
Comedian Leo Gallagher dies at 76
TOPEKA (KSNT) – NBC is reporting that comedian Leo Gallagher, known simply as Gallagher dies at 76 years old. Gallagher performed in Topeka in 2018. Before his show, he appeared with 27 news anchor David George. Gallagher passed away from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law told […]
WIBW
Red Kettle campaign to kick off in Capital City with new mobile donations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Along with the traditional cash in a Red Kettle at Christmas time, those in Topeka can start to give through their mobile devices as well. The Topeka Salvation Army says that Washburn University’s White Concert Hall will sponsor its 2022 Red Kettle kick-off event. In fitting fashion, it said there will be performances by the Washburn Marching Ichabods. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at White Concert Hall, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.
WIBW
Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
Emporia gazette.com
L&L Pets celebrates 40 years in business
A longstanding business in downtown Emporia is celebrating its 40th year in business this month, and its owners are looking forward to continuing the legacy for years to come. L&L Pets, located at 621 Commercial St., opened its doors in 1982 under the ownership of Lane and Lisa Hollern. The Hollerns owned and operated the store for 35 years, before selling the business to Jason and Jess Crumb.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
WIBW
60 Kansas children’s adoptions to be finalized during National Adoption Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The adoptions of 60 Kansas children will be finalized during National Adoption Month in November. KVC, a Kansas nonprofit which provides foster care and adoption services on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says there are about 113,589 children and teenagers in foster care in the U.S. who need forever families. That number includes around 500 children in Kansas. It said these are kids who have seen abuse, neglect and other serious family challenges bringing a sense of urgency to match them with loving homes.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Kansas family feeds neighbors in need
The brisk air Sunday morning wasn’t the only shock to the McIntyre family. Yet again, they awoke to find the community pantry at the end of their Leavenworth home's drive empty.
WIBW
Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season
A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
Comments / 0