Harrisburg, PA

District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather.

Highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

Playoff schedule

Class 6A Quarterfinals
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield
5 Manheim Township vs. 4 Cumberland Valley
7 York vs. 2 Central York
6 Wilson vs. 3 Harrisburg (Saturday, Nov. 12, 1 p.m.)

Class 5A Quarterfinals
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

8 Shippensburg vs. 1 Solanco (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
12 Cocalico vs. 4 Gettysburg
7 Dover vs. 2 Exeter Township (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
11 Northern vs. 3 New Oxford

(#12) Cocalico upsets (#5) Elizabethtown in First Round of District III 5A

Class 4A Quarterfinals
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

8 East Pennsboro vs. 1 Bishop McDevitt
5 Milton Hershey vs. 4 Twin Valley
7 York Suburban vs. 2 Manheim Central
6 Susquehanna Twp vs. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg

(#8) East Pennsboro blows out (#9) Kennard-Dale in First Round of District III 4A

Class 3A Semifinals
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

4 Hamburg vs. 1 Wyomissing (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
3 West Perry vs. 2 Lancaster Catholic

(#3) West Perry takes down (#6) Schuylkill Valley in District III 3A Quarterfinals

Class 2A Championship
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

3 Trinity vs. 1 Annville-Cleona (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

(#3) Trinity takes down (#2) Delone Catholic in District III 2A Semifinals

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

Inside the four bids to host PIAA State Championships, including what Penn State wanted to charge to host

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

abc27 News

Harrisburg fights off Wilson to move to district semifinals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime. Harrisburg turned it on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Solanco advances to district semifinal, defeats Shippensburg

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Undefeated Solanco is moving on to the District lll Class 5A semifinals after the Golden Mules defeated Shippensburg 42-35. Solanco (11-0) was rolling early, taking a 28-0 lead at one point in the second quarter and a 21-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Even after trailing 35-7 in the […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

#3 Lampeter-Strasburg beats #6 Susquehanna Township in 4A Quarterfinals

LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — (#3) Lampeter-Strasburg took down (#6) Susquehanna Township by a dominate score of 52-6 on Friday, Nov. 11. (#3) Lampter-Strasburg will play (#2) Manheim Central in the 4A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the […]
STRASBURG, PA
abc27 News

#2 Manheim Central takes down #7 York Suburban in 4A Quarterfinals

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Manheim Central beat (#7) York Suburban by a score of 63-14 in their 4A quarterfinal matchup on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Manheim Central will play (#3) Lampeter-Strasburg in the 4A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg […]
MANHEIM, PA
d9and10sports.com

PIAA Releases Semifinal Sites for Volleyball, Soccer Tuesday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The PIAA on Sunday released its semifinal sites for volleyball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. All contests will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 15. In Class 1A volleyball, it will be a District 9 vs. District 10 matchup for a berth in the state championship as D9 champ Oswayo Valley takes on D10 champ Maplewood at Warren Area High School at 7 p.m.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

#1 Hempfield dominates #8 Carlisle in District III 6A Quarterfinals

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — (#1) Hempfield dominated (#8) Carlisle by a score of 30-14 on Friday, Nov. 11 in the 6A Quarterfinals. (#1) Hempfield will play (#5) Manheim Township in the 6A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
CARLISLE, PA
easternpafootball.com

Exeter Township Dominates Dover Area 42-12 in District 3 5A Playoffs

REIFFTON – After a week off, the defending District Three 5A champs, 10-0, Exeter Twp. took the field against an upstart Dover Area squad. For Dover Area, 2022 has been a storybook year. The Eagles rebounded from a 1-9 2021 campaign. Dover had three signature regular season wins and a home playoff win last week. Unfortunately, this feel-good story finally came to an end Saturday night. Exeter Twp. showed a bruising and balanced attack at the outset of this one and defeated Dover Area (9-3) 42-12 in the quarterfinal matchup. Exeter Twp. (11-0) moves on to host Northern York in a District 3 5A Semifinal next Friday night.
DOVER, PA
abc27 News

#3 West Perry knocks off undefeated #2 Lancaster Catholic in 3A Semifinals

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — (#3) West Perry handed (#2) Lancaster Catholic their first loss in their 3A Semifinals matchup. (#3) West Perry won by a score of 63-20. (#3) West Perry will advance to the 3A championship game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports […]
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin inks 11 athletes on signing day

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School had 11 athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their collegiate careers on Thursday afternoon. Tyce Fischl (Baseball) – University of Lynchburg Payton Killian (Field Hockey) – Millersville University Bridget Lawn (Field Hockey) – College of William and Mary Emmy McCulley (Field Hockey) – Penn […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

#2 Central York defeats #7 York in 6A Quarterfinals

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Central York won their high-scoring matchup against (#7) York in the quarterfinals by a score of 55-41 on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Central York will go on to play in the 6A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

3 Mid-Penn soccer teams now just a win away from state title appearances

A trio of Mid-Penn soccer teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. On the girls’ side, Greencastle-Antrim knocked off Archbishop Wood to advance to the 3A semifinals. They will face Upper Perkiomen Tuesday for a chance to play in the state title game. Central Dauphin also advanced to the 4A semifinals with a win over North Allegheny. The Rams will play Owen J. Roberts Tuesday with a title trip on the line.
HARRISBURG, PA
easternpafootball.com

Harrisburg tops Wilson 32-21 in District 3 Class 6A Playoff Win

Harrisburg has been Wilson’s kryptonite in the district playoffs for years. That trend continued as the Cougars knocked out the Bulldogs 32-21 Saturday afternoon at Severance Field in Harrisburg in a District 3 Class 6A football quarterfinal. Harrisburg has now beaten Wilson in the last four district playoffs: the...
HARRISBURG, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita girls’ soccer continues to make history

The Lady Hawks are leaving a legacy with each post-season game they play. After not only making the district tournament but winning a game in the tournament for the first time, the Blackhawks will now be going to states. After the big 3-2 upset win over Boiling Springs, Susquenita played...
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27 News

Williams wins it for Central Dauphin with two goal effort

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The District III runner ups got to host Central Bucks East in the opening round of the state playoffs and their sophomore striker stole the show. Kayden Williams broke away midway through the first half and got her first attempt blocked by the keeper but Erika Murphy got it right back […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

