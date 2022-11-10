District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather.Highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
Playoff schedule
Class 6A Quarterfinals
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield
5 Manheim Township vs. 4 Cumberland Valley
7 York vs. 2 Central York
6 Wilson vs. 3 Harrisburg (Saturday, Nov. 12, 1 p.m.)
Class 5A Quarterfinals
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
8 Shippensburg vs. 1 Solanco (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
12 Cocalico vs. 4 Gettysburg
7 Dover vs. 2 Exeter Township (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
11 Northern vs. 3 New Oxford
Class 4A Quarterfinals
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
8 East Pennsboro vs. 1 Bishop McDevitt
5 Milton Hershey vs. 4 Twin Valley
7 York Suburban vs. 2 Manheim Central
6 Susquehanna Twp vs. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg
Class 3A Semifinals
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
4 Hamburg vs. 1 Wyomissing (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
3 West Perry vs. 2 Lancaster Catholic
Class 2A Championship
(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
3 Trinity vs. 1 Annville-Cleona (Saturday, 7 p.m.)(#3) Trinity takes down (#2) Delone Catholic in District III 2A Semifinals
