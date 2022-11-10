District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather.

Playoff schedule

Class 6A Quarterfinals

(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield

5 Manheim Township vs. 4 Cumberland Valley

7 York vs. 2 Central York

6 Wilson vs. 3 Harrisburg (Saturday, Nov. 12, 1 p.m.)

Class 5A Quarterfinals

(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

8 Shippensburg vs. 1 Solanco (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

12 Cocalico vs. 4 Gettysburg

7 Dover vs. 2 Exeter Township (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

11 Northern vs. 3 New Oxford

Class 4A Quarterfinals

(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

8 East Pennsboro vs. 1 Bishop McDevitt

5 Milton Hershey vs. 4 Twin Valley

7 York Suburban vs. 2 Manheim Central

6 Susquehanna Twp vs. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg

Class 3A Semifinals

(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

4 Hamburg vs. 1 Wyomissing (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

3 West Perry vs. 2 Lancaster Catholic

Class 2A Championship

(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

3 Trinity vs. 1 Annville-Cleona (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.