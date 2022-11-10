ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fayette County church theft ring busted

There have been more arrests made in a Fayette County church scam that FOX 5 told you about in October. A total of seven people have now been arrested in the scam that netted more than 150-thousand dollars from 36 churches.
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
MACON, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested

A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SWAT investigating northwest Atlanta home, barricaded suspect, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police has increased its presence at a home in northwest Atlanta Monday morning. Officers said a suspect in a burglary has barricaded themselves inside one of the residences along Delmar Lane. FOX 5 Atlanta is at the scene where the incident is actively being investigated. Police have...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say

MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
fox5atlanta.com

2 children die in Pike County fire, officials say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Pike County Sheriff's Office said two children died in an overnight house fire. Details are limited, but officials said the fire happened Friday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. FOX...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
PIKE COUNTY, GA

