CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for days. Officials tell FOX 5 that 45-year-old Phung To Ly left for work at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday and never came back. The family says she usually gets back home at around 8 p.m.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO