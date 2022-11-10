Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
fox5atlanta.com
Fayette County church theft ring busted
There have been more arrests made in a Fayette County church scam that FOX 5 told you about in October. A total of seven people have now been arrested in the scam that netted more than 150-thousand dollars from 36 churches.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested
A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer, killing man arrested at Georgia motel
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting a Henry County detention officer and killing a man is now in custody. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday afternoon. The task force said it made the arrest with assistance from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT standoff ends with several arrests after squatting incident
A SWAT standoff in Northwest Atlanta finally ended with several arrests. Residents on Delmar Lane told FOX 5 they feel unsafe living there now.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County woman with mental illness reported missing, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Maria Amaya who was last seen on November 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., when she checked out of the hotel. 58-year-old Amaya is diagnosed with a mental illness and described...
The Citizen Online
Girlfriend who fired weapon at boyfriend charged with criminal trespass and assault
A Fayette County woman is facing charges for firing a gun at her boyfriend after he returned to the home to get his phone and kicked through a door following a dispute between the two. The woman — Theresa A. Ellis, 53, of north Fayette County — was charged with...
CNA caregiver sentenced 20 years for elder abuse in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A caregiver was sentenced to 20 years after a video showing elder abuse was found on a home security system by the victim's family, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The CNA caregiver was filling in at an 86-year-old woman's home when a...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Clayton County woman disappears after leaving for work
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for days. Officials tell FOX 5 that 45-year-old Phung To Ly left for work at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday and never came back. The family says she usually gets back home at around 8 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT investigating northwest Atlanta home, barricaded suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police has increased its presence at a home in northwest Atlanta Monday morning. Officers said a suspect in a burglary has barricaded themselves inside one of the residences along Delmar Lane. FOX 5 Atlanta is at the scene where the incident is actively being investigated. Police have...
fox5atlanta.com
Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say
MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting outside Chick-fil-A in Vine City
Atlanta police have arrested a 16-year-old after a deadly shooting Saturday night outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Vi...
Man arrested for breeding more than 100 pit bulls for dog fighting
Police in Georgia announced the arrest of a man who is accused of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for the purpose of dog fighting, according to a press release.
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling and frustrated, and went over to the pump to speak...
fox5atlanta.com
2 children die in Pike County fire, officials say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Pike County Sheriff's Office said two children died in an overnight house fire. Details are limited, but officials said the fire happened Friday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. FOX...
fox5atlanta.com
Detention officers rush to save life of Coweta County inmate having heart attack
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The sheriff of Coweta County credits his jail staff with saving the life of an inmate that was having a heart attack. This is the second time since September the staff at the Coweta County Jail has had to rush in to save an inmate's life.
2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
