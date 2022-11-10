BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Today marks the start of Regular Deer Season in Vermont. For the next 16 days, Vermonters can take one legal buck: any deer with at least one antler that’s three plus inches, or one antler with two or more points. You can find more guidelines on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website. The state’s deer herd is managed to improve herd and forest health. The season wraps on Sunday the 27th.

