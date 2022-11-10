Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.

