Fort Worth, TX

saturdaytradition.com

Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay

Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
AUSTIN, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Set Program Record Attendance in Loss to No. 1 Texas

NORMAN – In front of a program record crowd of 3,702 fans, the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, falling in three sets (3-0), 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, on Saturday evening inside McCasland Field House. "First, we have to thank the crowd for helping us break an...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
FORT WORTH, TX
kut.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Missing mother found dead in Oak Cliff

Police are trying to piece together how a missing Dallas woman died. Alyssa Thomas was reported missing earlier this month. Her longtime friend found her body in the brush behind a vacant lot.
DALLAS, TX
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
SANGER, TX

