Related
KFYR-TV
Minot Alliance of Nonprofits announces honors for 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Alliance of Nonprofits has announced a handful of individuals and organizations they’re recognizing this year. The Emerging Leader Award goes to Justin Anderson, Executive Director of the Minot Area Council of the Arts. The Nonprofit Leader of the Year is Heather Cymbaluk,...
The Big One Christmas craft fair comes to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Big One event has ended, but there’s still craft fair fun to be had in North Dakota with Bismarck’s own Big One this weekend. Although the biggest and most famous example of the Big One takes place in Minot, in the fair’s history, it’s branched out into other locations […]
KFYR-TV
Minot cheerleaders win back-to-back state championships in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot High cheerleading team finished as back-to-back state champions in three events this weekend. The team won state championships in timeout, gameday and the cheer/dance categories for the second consecutive year under Coach Vytalli Klimpel. Juniors Macee Barber and Lely Rivera placed in...
KFYR-TV
Conviction upheld in Minot murder, case remanded for resentencing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a 32-year-old man charged with fatally shooting his father in May 2019 but ordered him to be resentenced in district court. Christopher Vickerman is currently serving an 80-year sentence in the killing of his...
Times-Online
Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota
BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
KFYR-TV
Who’s behind the Walter/Olson campaign signs in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - You may have seen campaign signs around Minot, or even received flyers in the mail, encouraging Minot residents to vote for candidates Jason Olson and Alan Walter in the commission election. The signs have generated some questions about whose behind the campaign, so Your News Leader...
valleynewslive.com
Minot U.S. Army veteran given new car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. Army veteran from Minot was given a new car as part of the 10th annual ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway. Alan Hackman was given the new van and was celebrated at the West Fargo VFW as part of the festivities. ”Came...
Road conditions in Minot on Friday
KX News Reporter Lauren Davis goes live in the 4 p.m. show on November 11 to talk about road conditions in Minot.
Crumbl Cookies in Minot opens November 18
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.
KFYR-TV
More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton, ND. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated.
