Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ukraine war: Wagner chief Prigozhin defends brutal killing video
The head of private Russian military group Wagner has defended a brutal video apparently showing the death of a mercenary who defected to Ukraine. Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said unverified footage of Yevgeny Nuzhin, 55, being struck with a sledgehammer was "a dog's death for a dog". The convicted murderer...
Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war
President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations' resolve
BBC
Ukraine war: The moment an explosion rocks dam near Kherson
Footage verified by the BBC shows the moment a huge explosion rocks Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka dam, near Kherson. A road and railway line run across the dam, and it's clear from Maxar's photos that they have been severed. But the BBC has not independently assessed the scale of damage. Ukraine...
BBC
Xi Biden meeting: US leader promises 'no new Cold War' with China
US President Joe Biden has promised there will be no "new Cold War" with China, following a conciliatory meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also said he did not believe China would invade Taiwan. It was the first in-person meeting between the two superpower leaders since Mr Biden took...
BBC
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
BBC
Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies
An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
BBC
Istiklal Street: Istanbul's beating heart reels from deadly blast
The video was short, but graphic. Sunday-afternoon crowds suddenly scattered by the sound of an explosion. Orange flames and black smoke rising into the air as people ran for their lives. Hours later, Istiklal Street is busy again. Two tables have been placed on either side of the street, draped...
BBC
Iran protests: Tehran court sentences first person to death over unrest
A court in Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for taking part in the protests that have engulfed the country, state media say. A Revolutionary Court in Tehran found the defendant, who was not named, had set fire to a government facility and was guilty of "enmity against God".
BBC
Ukraine war: Celebration in Kherson - but war 'far from over'
Ukrainian officials have warned "the war is not over" after Russia's withdrawal from Kherson, even as celebrations continue over the weekend. Cheering crowds welcomed Ukrainian troops to the city - the only regional capital taken by Moscow since February - on Friday. Similarly jubilant scenes were reported in other regions...
BBC
Only 21, but on Ukraine's front line 'to keep heroes alive'
In southern Ukraine, the city of Kherson has been liberated, but in the east, close to the Russian border, fighting still rages and casualties mount. In a trauma centre under daily Russian shelling, a dedicated team of medics - many of whom volunteered for service at the start of the war - are saving lives. The BBC spent almost a week with them.
BBC
Ukraine war: Zambia demands answers for death of student Lemekhani Nyirenda
Zambia has demanded answers over the death of a student who was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Lusaka has asked Moscow "to urgently provide information on the circumstances" surrounding Lemekhani Nyirenda's death. The 23-year-old, a student at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, had been serving nine years in jail for...
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Zelensky's Kherson warning, war letters and watermelon
A "long and difficult path" remains for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned, days after Russian forces withdrew from Kherson. But "step by step, we are moving towards all the occupied territories of our country", he told soldiers on a surprise visit to the southern city. Losing Kherson is a...
BBC
Northern Ireland v Italy: Friendly 'an exciting beginning' for NI - Marissa Callaghan
International women's friendly: Northern Ireland v Italy. Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT. Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Marissa Callaghan says Northern Ireland "almost have to put the Euros behind us and think forward" as they go into Tuesday's friendly...
BBC
Assisted dying: 'I was arrested for taking someone to Dignitas'
A retired NHS worker spent 19 hours in custody and was investigated by police for six months for chaperoning a woman to her assisted death in Switzerland. Sue Lawford went with Sharon Johnston, who was in wheelchair after a fall in her house left her paralysed, to the Dignitas clinic from her home in Wales.
Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after earlier summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is canceling his events at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh. In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and the diagnosis had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician on Tuesday morning. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok. He said it was lucky that he arrived in Bali late Monday and was unable to join a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders. The White House said Biden tested negative Tuesday morning and is not considered a close contact as defined by the U.S. CDC.
BBC
COP27: Without Greta, activists make waves at climate summit
Young people are a more powerful force than ever in the UN climate summit, the UN's youngest climate advisor tells BBC News in Egypt. "Young people are definitely shaping outcomes here at COP27," Sophia Kianni says. Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg has skipped the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting, calling it a forum...
BBC
Switzerland migrant children demand immigration policy apology
Children of migrants who came to work in Switzerland over decades are demanding an apology for a policy they say destroyed families and left many traumatised. From the 1950s right up until the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of workers - first from Italy, then from Spain, Portugal, and what was then Yugoslavia - made the journey to Switzerland.
BBC
Jeremy Hunt: Everyone will have to pay more tax
Everyone will have to pay more tax under plans due to be announced on Thursday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says. Offering a message few ministers would risk saying out loud, Mr Hunt told the BBC: "I've been explicit that taxes are going to go up." He confirmed he would be giving...
Comments / 0