Derek Jeter’s castle heads to auction and folks are surprised the ex-Yankee owns it

After bouncing on and off the real estate market for the past few years, former Yankees star Derek Jeter is putting his lavish upstate New York castle up for auction.

The bidding will open at $6.5 million, which is a heavy cut from its 2018 original price of $14.75 million, The Sacramento Bee reported.

This new development seems to pile onto the former shortstop’s real estate woes. His former Tampa Bay mansion – one that was rented out by Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in 2020 – is set to be torn down, the New York Post reports.

The six-bedroom, 12-bathroom Greenwood Lake home is named the Tiedemann Castle after Jeter’s grandfather’s adoptive parents, Bleacher Report says, and comes with a wide array of features, including:

Elevator

Guest house

Pool house

Infinity pool

Gardens

Lagoon

Boat house

Four indoor kitchens

Outdoor kitchen

Game room

After the 12,590-square-foot residence was featured on Zillow Gone Wild – a popular social media Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights unique houses for sale – some folks were a little surprised to learn that the baseball great owns a property so…regal.

“So not what I envisioned for a Jeter house!” one person said.

“So brown… he should lighten up and make an air b&b/ event center. Weddings would be wonderful there,” another person offered.

“It’s gorgeous. In my dreams this would be my summer and early fall home with a huge library and piano,” someone gushed. “I would read by the water fall and then drink mimosas by the pool.”

“I will give you ONE American dollar,” one person joked.

“Derek Jeter’s upstate what??” another tweeted.

“Apparently baseball pays,” someone said.

Greenwood Lake is about 55 miles northwest of New York City.