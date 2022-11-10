ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Lake, NY

Derek Jeter’s castle heads to auction and folks are surprised the ex-Yankee owns it

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2edB_0j6WCnSO00

After bouncing on and off the real estate market for the past few years, former Yankees star Derek Jeter is putting his lavish upstate New York castle up for auction.

The bidding will open at $6.5 million, which is a heavy cut from its 2018 original price of $14.75 million, The Sacramento Bee reported.

This new development seems to pile onto the former shortstop’s real estate woes. His former Tampa Bay mansion – one that was rented out by Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in 2020 – is set to be torn down, the New York Post reports.

The six-bedroom, 12-bathroom Greenwood Lake home is named the Tiedemann Castle after Jeter’s grandfather’s adoptive parents, Bleacher Report says, and comes with a wide array of features, including:

  • Elevator
  • Guest house
  • Pool house
  • Infinity pool
  • Gardens
  • Lagoon
  • Boat house
  • Four indoor kitchens
  • Outdoor kitchen
  • Game room

After the 12,590-square-foot residence was featured on Zillow Gone Wild – a popular social media Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights unique houses for sale – some folks were a little surprised to learn that the baseball great owns a property so…regal.

“So not what I envisioned for a Jeter house!” one person said.

“So brown… he should lighten up and make an air b&b/ event center. Weddings would be wonderful there,” another person offered.

“It’s gorgeous. In my dreams this would be my summer and early fall home with a huge library and piano,” someone gushed. “I would read by the water fall and then drink mimosas by the pool.”

“I will give you ONE American dollar,” one person joked.

“Derek Jeter’s upstate what??” another tweeted.

“Apparently baseball pays,” someone said.

Greenwood Lake is about 55 miles northwest of New York City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Seen In 1st Pics Since Divorce As She Escapes to Costa Rica: Photos

Gisele Bundchen, 42, clearly did not let her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, 45, bring her down, as she was spotted soaking up the sun in Costa Rica on Nov. 7. For the tropical day out Gisele rocked a two-piece green outfit that consisted of a plunging crop top, high-waisted sweatpants, and beach sandals (see PHOTOS here). The 42-year-old looked naturally beautiful as she appeared to not be wearing a smidge of makeup while grabbing a bite to eat with her family. Her long blonde tresses were worn naturally in their loose beach waves, while the mom-of-two carried her phone and an umbrella in her right hand.
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen secretly buys $11.5 million Miami mansion opposite Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion directly across the creek from Tom Brady’s pad, Page Six has exclusively learned. The supermodel splurged on a stunning five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that has a nearly direct view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s under-construction manse on Indian Creek Island. Proving their troubled marriage was already doomed, Bündchen first viewed the mansion on Aug. 16, days before Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the NFL — which was said to be a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. She closed on the property on Oct. 6. “Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.

36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This $32 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Is Like Living in a Lavish Venetian Palazzo

What’s Florida’s version of an Italian estate? The answer is this epic $32 million pad on the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State. Spanning an imposing 18,302 square feet, the sprawling manse looks more like a Venetian palazzo than it does your typical seaside digs. In fact, it’s the largest home for sale in the coastal town of Jupiter, notes The Corcoran Group. It’s also located on the area’s biggest waterfront parcel, which measures nearly four acres. So, if you buy it, you’ll have two things to brag about.
JUPITER, FL
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy