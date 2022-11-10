Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ukraine war: Wagner chief Prigozhin defends brutal killing video
The head of private Russian military group Wagner has defended a brutal video apparently showing the death of a mercenary who defected to Ukraine. Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said unverified footage of Yevgeny Nuzhin, 55, being struck with a sledgehammer was "a dog's death for a dog". The convicted murderer...
BBC
Kherson: Inside the city liberated from the Russians
On Friday, Ukrainian troops entered Kherson for the first time since Russia began its occupation of the city in March. Moscow had - just over a month ago - proclaimed it as Russia's administrative capital for the Kherson region, following the illegal annexation of four regions in September. At the...
BBC
Only 21, but on Ukraine's front line 'to keep heroes alive'
In southern Ukraine, the city of Kherson has been liberated, but in the east, close to the Russian border, fighting still rages and casualties mount. In a trauma centre under daily Russian shelling, a dedicated team of medics - many of whom volunteered for service at the start of the war - are saving lives. The BBC spent almost a week with them.
BBC
Ukraine war: Zambia demands answers for death of student Lemekhani Nyirenda
Zambia has demanded answers over the death of a student who was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Lusaka has asked Moscow "to urgently provide information on the circumstances" surrounding Lemekhani Nyirenda's death. The 23-year-old, a student at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, had been serving nine years in jail for...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Ukraine war: The moment an explosion rocks dam near Kherson
Footage verified by the BBC shows the moment a huge explosion rocks Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka dam, near Kherson. A road and railway line run across the dam, and it's clear from Maxar's photos that they have been severed. But the BBC has not independently assessed the scale of damage. Ukraine...
BBC
Mohammed El Zubaidy may face fifth jail term over abduction
A man who abducted his children seven years ago could be jailed for a fifth time. Tanya Borg's daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015. Ms Borg has been fighting a lengthy legal battle to get her daughters back ever...
BBC
Ukraine war: Celebration in Kherson - but war 'far from over'
Ukrainian officials have warned "the war is not over" after Russia's withdrawal from Kherson, even as celebrations continue over the weekend. Cheering crowds welcomed Ukrainian troops to the city - the only regional capital taken by Moscow since February - on Friday. Similarly jubilant scenes were reported in other regions...
Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war
President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations' resolve
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Zelensky's Kherson warning, war letters and watermelon
A "long and difficult path" remains for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned, days after Russian forces withdrew from Kherson. But "step by step, we are moving towards all the occupied territories of our country", he told soldiers on a surprise visit to the southern city. Losing Kherson is a...
BBC
Istiklal Street: Istanbul's beating heart reels from deadly blast
The video was short, but graphic. Sunday-afternoon crowds suddenly scattered by the sound of an explosion. Orange flames and black smoke rising into the air as people ran for their lives. Hours later, Istiklal Street is busy again. Two tables have been placed on either side of the street, draped...
BBC
Iran protests: Tehran court sentences first person to death over unrest
A court in Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for taking part in the protests that have engulfed the country, state media say. A Revolutionary Court in Tehran found the defendant, who was not named, had set fire to a government facility and was guilty of "enmity against God".
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
Comments / 0