BBC
Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies
An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
BBC
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
Replace animal farms with micro-organism tanks, say campaigners
Enough protein to feed the entire world could be produced on an area of land smaller than London if we replace animal farming with factories producing micro-organisms, a campaign has said. The Reboot Food manifesto argues that three-quarters of the world’s farmland should be rewilded instead. Emissions from livestock...
BBC
Northern Ireland v Italy: Friendly 'an exciting beginning' for NI - Marissa Callaghan
International women's friendly: Northern Ireland v Italy. Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT. Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Marissa Callaghan says Northern Ireland "almost have to put the Euros behind us and think forward" as they go into Tuesday's friendly...
BBC
Assisted dying: 'I was arrested for taking someone to Dignitas'
A retired NHS worker spent 19 hours in custody and was investigated by police for six months for chaperoning a woman to her assisted death in Switzerland. Sue Lawford went with Sharon Johnston, who was in wheelchair after a fall in her house left her paralysed, to the Dignitas clinic from her home in Wales.
BBC
Carlisle train derailment: Engineers remove cement wagons blocking line
Rail engineers have removed two 80-tonne cement wagons after a train carrying cement derailed. The train came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction in Carlisle on 21 October. Network Rail said 40 engineers were on site every day working with an 800-tonne crane moving the three stranded wagons. It...
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
BBC
Switzerland migrant children demand immigration policy apology
Children of migrants who came to work in Switzerland over decades are demanding an apology for a policy they say destroyed families and left many traumatised. From the 1950s right up until the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of workers - first from Italy, then from Spain, Portugal, and what was then Yugoslavia - made the journey to Switzerland.
BBC
Antrim Area Hospital: Hospital 'unsafe' on Saturday night
A major incident was declared in the Northern Health Trust at the weekend because the situation was "unsafe," the chief executive of the trust has said. Jennifer Welsh was speaking after people were told not to come to Antrim Area Hospital on Saturday night "in any circumstances". A 'major incident'...
