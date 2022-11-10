Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.

The robbery occurred Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. at one of the casino’s cages, sources said. No information about the robbery has been publicly released.

The man walked to the cage and showed a note to the cashier demanding money. The cashier then gave the man the money in a bag and the man left in the taxi, sources said.

Fireworks explode during the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on June 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Police were able to find the taxi driver involved. The driver was unaware of the robbery, sources said.

“This matter is part of an ongoing investigation by LVMPD,” a Resorts World spokesperson said. “Resorts World Las Vegas would like to thank Metro for their swift efforts in investigating this incident.”

The suspect had not yet been identified as of Thursday. Sources did not say how much money the man is believed to have stolen.

