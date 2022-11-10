ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.

The robbery occurred Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. at one of the casino’s cages, sources said. No information about the robbery has been publicly released.

Short history of Las Vegas casino robberies

The man walked to the cage and showed a note to the cashier demanding money. The cashier then gave the man the money in a bag and the man left in the taxi, sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yCYG_0j6WBvEl00
Fireworks explode during the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on June 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Police were able to find the taxi driver involved. The driver was unaware of the robbery, sources said.

“This matter is part of an ongoing investigation by LVMPD,” a Resorts World spokesperson said. “Resorts World Las Vegas would like to thank Metro for their swift efforts in investigating this incident.”

The suspect had not yet been identified as of Thursday. Sources did not say how much money the man is believed to have stolen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 35

Michael Tucker
3d ago

What!!!!ok!!!!what!!!!!ok easy as 123 just hand a note i need your Money but the question is did he have a MASK On

Reply
3
Kcuf Trump
4d ago

Casinos, rob people every day. Little taste of their own medicine.

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Another Huge Casino Project

New hotel casino projects along the Las Vegas Strip continue to proliferate following the slowdown during the covid pandemic. Locals and visitors have gotten used to seeing cranes and construction equipment in the area, and they can expect to see a lot more in the coming months. In recent years,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 10-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning. According to police, Josiah Collins was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard. Police say Collins...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design

5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘It all happened so fast,’ Father of 10-month-old baby shares experience with RSV at Las Vegas ICU

We have been reporting about the rise of RSV also known as Respiratory Syncytial virus for a while. However, like many, a Las Vegas parent was also watching the headlines, but never thought he would be the parent with a child struggling to breathe. "It all happened so fast you can't really understand what was happening," John Treanor said. John Treanor's 10-month-old son Elliot is in the Pediatric ICU at UMC. "This poor kid who 48 hours before was playing around with his brothers and crawling around and all of a sudden you are talking about how to get him to breathe," Treanor said. What started off as some sniffles Thursday, quickly escalated into something much worse.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas Ballpark promises “enchanting” holiday season with return of Enchant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —  It’s going to be an “enchanting” holiday season in Las Vegas as the Las Vegas Ballpark announced the return of Enchant, its Christmas-themed attraction, Monday. According to officials from the location, Enchant promises a “whimsical and heartfelt Christmas Light Maze and Village that boasts a walk-through 100-foot tree.” Also announced is a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy