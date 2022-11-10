ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

UPDATE: Man sentenced after breaking into a home and holding children hostage with a knife

UPDATE: After pleading guilty in September of this year to kidnapping, Rex Hurt was sentenced to 23 years in the West Virginia penitentiary today by Judge William Sadler. On December 31, 2020, the Mercer County Sheriff’s responded to a 911 call of Rex Hurt entering a residence and refusing to leave. Hurt then barricaded himself in a room with several children present when confronted by police. After significant attempts of negotiation with Mr. Hurt to peacefully exit the room where the children were located, Mr.Hurt produced a knife and was shot by police. Hurt recovered from his wounds and was thereafter arrested and later indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Man arrested for Attempted Murder found under house after burglary gone wrong

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Monday morning burglary attempt has resulted in serious injuries to the owner of the targeted residence. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday afternoon that, on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022, the department responded to a burglary in progress at 3rd St. in Beaver.
BEAVER, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha prosecutors secure indictments in 5 separate murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Inmate missing from Beckley Federal Correctional Institution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley reported an inmate was missing from the satellite camp near the Institution. At approximately 10 p.m. inmate Kevin Davis, 32, was reported missing from the satellite camp, a minimum security facility, adjacent to the FCI. Davis is a white male […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted in Kanawha City murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted for murder by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on charges of “First Degree Murder,” “Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a cold case has been solved after 15 years. In June 2007, the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment received a missing person complaint regarding 53-year-old James Johansen, from Greenbrier County, according to a release from the WVSP. Authorities said Johansen had...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
PINCH, WV
WVNS

Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Man arrested for two counts of assault after threatening nurses

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces assault charges after threatening two registered nurses at Princeton Community Hospital. According to reports from Sr. Patrolman J.D. Shrewsbury of the Princeton Police Department, on Friday, October 28, 2022, Shrewsbury, along with Patrolman T.D. Cook, and Patrolman S.W. Owens responded to the Emergency Room Department of Princeton Community Hospital at approximately 10:14am regarding a combative patient.
PRINCETON, WV
Metro News

Counties wrapping up election duties with canvassing efforts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — County commissions across the state are sitting as boards of canvassers this week going up some of the ballots from last week’s general election. Two of the largest counties, Kanawha and Monongalia, finished up their canvassing efforts Monday. Monongalia County commissioners reviewed 145 provisional ballots,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy