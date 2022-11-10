Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Man sentenced after breaking into a home and holding children hostage with a knife
UPDATE: After pleading guilty in September of this year to kidnapping, Rex Hurt was sentenced to 23 years in the West Virginia penitentiary today by Judge William Sadler. On December 31, 2020, the Mercer County Sheriff’s responded to a 911 call of Rex Hurt entering a residence and refusing to leave. Hurt then barricaded himself in a room with several children present when confronted by police. After significant attempts of negotiation with Mr. Hurt to peacefully exit the room where the children were located, Mr.Hurt produced a knife and was shot by police. Hurt recovered from his wounds and was thereafter arrested and later indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury.
lootpress.com
Man arrested for Attempted Murder found under house after burglary gone wrong
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Monday morning burglary attempt has resulted in serious injuries to the owner of the targeted residence. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday afternoon that, on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022, the department responded to a burglary in progress at 3rd St. in Beaver.
wchsnetwork.com
Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
lootpress.com
‘I’ll shoot you,’ intoxicated man arrested after altercation with neighbors over fence
RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Ronceverte man faces charges following an incident last Sunday during which an altercation ensued regarding a fence which had been erected by a neighboring couple. Reports from Trooper J.D. Dowdy of the West Virginia State Police confirm that, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at...
Metro News
Inmate missing from Beckley Federal Correctional Institution
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley reported an inmate was missing from the satellite camp near the Institution. At approximately 10 p.m. inmate Kevin Davis, 32, was reported missing from the satellite camp, a minimum security facility, adjacent to the FCI. Davis is a white male […]
DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County
BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
West Virginia man indicted in Kanawha City murder case
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted for murder by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on charges of “First Degree Murder,” “Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a […]
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
2 fugitives arrested after officer-involved shooting in West Virginia
Two fugitives were arrested after an officer-involved shooting in West Virginia on Thursday.
West Virginia man accused of hiding body in freezer indicted for murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing a woman and then concealing her body in a freezer was indicted in Kanawha County court. Samuel Lee May was indicted for first-degree murder, concealment of a deceased human body, fraud, and related activity in connection with an access device. In September 2022, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
WDTV
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a cold case has been solved after 15 years. In June 2007, the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment received a missing person complaint regarding 53-year-old James Johansen, from Greenbrier County, according to a release from the WVSP. Authorities said Johansen had...
wfxrtv.com
‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side...
15-year-old Lewisburg cold case solved, suspect extradited to West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A 15-year-old cold case from the Lewisburg area has been solved, according to Captain R.A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police. According to the WVSP-Lewisburg Detachment, a report of found human remains in September 2021 in the Muddy Creek Mountain area of Greenbrier County was the break needed in a […]
Fugitive shot by US Marshal in Fayette County, West Virginia
PAX, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive was taken to the hospital after being shot by a U.S. Marshal this afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, the incident happened on Horse Creek Road near Pax in Fayette County, West Virginia. The USMS says the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (Cuffed) task force went to […]
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police
GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mark Jason Pearson, 32, of Dunbar, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Pearson sold quantities of methamphetamine to...
lootpress.com
Man arrested for two counts of assault after threatening nurses
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces assault charges after threatening two registered nurses at Princeton Community Hospital. According to reports from Sr. Patrolman J.D. Shrewsbury of the Princeton Police Department, on Friday, October 28, 2022, Shrewsbury, along with Patrolman T.D. Cook, and Patrolman S.W. Owens responded to the Emergency Room Department of Princeton Community Hospital at approximately 10:14am regarding a combative patient.
Metro News
Counties wrapping up election duties with canvassing efforts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — County commissions across the state are sitting as boards of canvassers this week going up some of the ballots from last week’s general election. Two of the largest counties, Kanawha and Monongalia, finished up their canvassing efforts Monday. Monongalia County commissioners reviewed 145 provisional ballots,...
