Renee Dockins
4d ago
😁 you are either a man or women not in between or one of the other 10k fake genders. point.blank.period.
Reply
3
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
thatoregonlife.com
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
klcc.org
Increase in RSV has Oregon officials worried about ICU beds for children
The number of children hospitalized with RSV in Oregon more than doubled last week. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common childhood illness that causes cold symptoms for most kids but can cause serious complications, particularly in young infants. The Oregon Health Authority tracks weekly hospitalizations associated with RSV...
Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape
Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
opb.org
Majority of Oregon counties vote against psilocybin therapy
Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize psilocybin therapy in supervised facilities. The hallucinogenic drug has gained traction in recent years as a viable treatment for PTSD, severe depression and substance use disorder. But the majority of the state’s 36 counties have reservations about the therapy — 25 counties voted against allowing psilocybin use last week, along with several municipalities. Jefferson Public Radio reporter Jane Vaughan joins us to talk about those bans and what they could mean for the future of psilocybin in Oregon.
Holiday events guide 2022: Celebrate the season in Oregon with lights, trains, music and merriment
Are the holidays really finally back? Three years into the global COVID-19 pandemic, it appears many of Oregon’s winter holiday traditions are on and in the form you might have experienced them in in 2019. Sure, some will be disappointed to learn that the Holiday Ale Festival has been...
klcc.org
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness
Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5, beats McLeod-Skinner
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state.
C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man as a cocaine trafficker in the The post C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns
Backers of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 declared a major victory this week, but uncertainty lies ahead with months of legal wrangling and rule-making likely to delay the start well into next year, if ever. State police, lawmakers and proponents must write the regulations for the state’s first-ever permits...
klcc.org
Overall enrollment at Oregon public colleges, universities down this fall
Many of Oregon’s public colleges and universities are seeing fewer students this fall compared to last year, according to the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission. For some institutions, the decline in enrollment is a continuing trend only heightened by the pandemic. “If you combine all of our public...
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
These Oregon towns are great for a wintertime couple’s trip
For couples wanting a romantic trip,TripsToDiscover has rounded up a list of the 17 Most Romantic Winter Getaways in the U.S.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
thatoregonlife.com
Sheriffs in Oregon Defy New Controversial Gun Control Measure
Before Measure 114 was even officially passed, multiple sheriffs in Oregon vowed they will not enforce the new measure regarding gun magazine capacities, which will ban the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Gun rights advocates are quickly ready to fight back and block the measure, arguing it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Night Sky in Oregon Mysteriously Lights Up Purple
We've heard of northern lights, but are these western lights?
WWEEK
Rich Vial Offers a Lesson on Where the Oregon Republican Party Went Wrong
Across Oregon and the nation, Republicans are wondering where the “red wave” went. A conservative backlash against President Job Biden and Gov. Kate Brown was so widely forecast it became conventional wisdom. But that red tide never came in. We’ll leave the nationwide summary to other media, but in Oregon, the biggest Republican pickup was Congressional District 5, which Democrats had all but conceded for the past month.
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
Congressional power at risk amid tight races in SW Washington, Oregon
As votes continue to be tallied, Oregon and Washington are in the national spotlight with some key races too close to call and control of Congress hanging in the balance.
