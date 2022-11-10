ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renee Dockins
4d ago

😁 you are either a man or women not in between or one of the other 10k fake genders. point.blank.period.

yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America

Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Increase in RSV has Oregon officials worried about ICU beds for children

The number of children hospitalized with RSV in Oregon more than doubled last week. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common childhood illness that causes cold symptoms for most kids but can cause serious complications, particularly in young infants. The Oregon Health Authority tracks weekly hospitalizations associated with RSV...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape

Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
opb.org

Majority of Oregon counties vote against psilocybin therapy

Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize psilocybin therapy in supervised facilities. The hallucinogenic drug has gained traction in recent years as a viable treatment for PTSD, severe depression and substance use disorder. But the majority of the state’s 36 counties have reservations about the therapy — 25 counties voted against allowing psilocybin use last week, along with several municipalities. Jefferson Public Radio reporter Jane Vaughan joins us to talk about those bans and what they could mean for the future of psilocybin in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness

Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man as a cocaine trafficker in the The post C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
klcc.org

Overall enrollment at Oregon public colleges, universities down this fall

Many of Oregon’s public colleges and universities are seeing fewer students this fall compared to last year, according to the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission. For some institutions, the decline in enrollment is a continuing trend only heightened by the pandemic. “If you combine all of our public...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Sheriffs in Oregon Defy New Controversial Gun Control Measure

Before Measure 114 was even officially passed, multiple sheriffs in Oregon vowed they will not enforce the new measure regarding gun magazine capacities, which will ban the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Gun rights advocates are quickly ready to fight back and block the measure, arguing it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Rich Vial Offers a Lesson on Where the Oregon Republican Party Went Wrong

Across Oregon and the nation, Republicans are wondering where the “red wave” went. A conservative backlash against President Job Biden and Gov. Kate Brown was so widely forecast it became conventional wisdom. But that red tide never came in. We’ll leave the nationwide summary to other media, but in Oregon, the biggest Republican pickup was Congressional District 5, which Democrats had all but conceded for the past month.
OREGON STATE

