Clemson-South Carolina game time announced
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s home finale against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been scheduled for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a (...)
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football answers after Dabo Swinney said it was 'do or die' for D.J. Uiagalelei
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown
The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: The 1 thing that could derail Dawgs' hopes of a repeat ... is the Dawgs
The dust is beginning to settle on the college football landscape. The contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders, and a clearer picture of which teams can make a run at a national title is coming into focus. As Georgia sits at No. 1 in the country, nearing a perfect...
Swinney gives tough injury news on a co-starter on defense
Dabo Swinney held his weekly Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening and said Clemson came through Saturday's 31-16 win over Louisville "pretty good" from an injury standpoint. However, the (...)
Looks like Swinney is pulling the okey-doke
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke Wednesday evening about what to expect with the Tigers' uniforms for today's game against Louisville at Death Valley. As is customary for Swinney’s team, Clemson will (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DE Tramel Walthour comments on return of DT Jalen Carter, performance of freshman LB
The Georgia Bulldogs recently gained defensive tackle Jalen Carter back after he missed time with an injury and it was certainly noticeable both in the team’s most recent wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State as they’re poised to make another national championship run. Bulldogs defensive end Tramel Walthour...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt
Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says the last 3 weeks have been especially unique for Georgia players
Georgia football is on a special trajectory as the team is favored to win another national title just one year removed from its last one. Head coach Kirby Smart said the past few weeks have been especially unique for the players on the squad and that there’s been no overlap in terminology and scheme on defense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Mississippi State, clinched SEC East
Kirby Smart led Georgia to defeat Mississippi State 45-19 Saturday night. The win gave the Bulldogs the SEC East title, too, as UGA will face LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Smart’s Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s impressive performance. Bennett totaled over 300 yards and 4...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach gave the most Mike Leach halftime interview ever
Mike Leach is known for his great interviews, and he delivered once again Saturday night during halftime of Mississippi State’s game against Georgia. The Bulldogs cut UGA’s lead to 17-12 just before halftime on a thrilling 63-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Zavion Thomas. MSU’s offense has just 139 yards against UGA’s elite defense. Quarterback Will Rogers is 13-of-23 for 112 yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett for Heisman? Georgia QB gets fans, media talking after latest heroics
Stetson Bennett continues to impress and garner Heisman Trophy buzz as the Georgia quarterback put on another stellar performance at Mississippi State on Saturday night. Bennett in the 45-19 win at State was 25-for-37 passing for 289 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also chipped in 6 carries for 14 yards and another touchdown.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach hints at officiating crew giving an 'homage' to Pac-12, speaks to reaching Georgia's level
Mike Leach didn’t say many specifics about the officiating in the loss to Georgia, but he hinted around the subject enough to understand his feelings. About the 45-19 loss to Georgia, Leach told reporters after the game that State left 2 obvious scores, but overall did more good things than bad.
Incredible moment as family surprised by return of their military father
There was an incredible moment after the first quarter of Saturday's Military Appreciation Day game at Death Valley, as a dad surprised his family as he comes home from serving overseas. Check out the special (...)
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
This Is South Carolina's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp searched through ratings and reviews to find the best Indian restaurants around the country.
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: Parts of I-265 and I-65 closed for separate crashes in Louisville
Two crashes held up traffic in Louisville on Friday morning. Part of Interstate 265 was closed at Westport Road due to a crash. The crash happened sometime Friday morning and involved both a tractor-trailer and a Jefferson County Public Schools bus. JCPS officials told us there were no kids on...
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
