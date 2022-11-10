Read full article on original website
Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message. Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.
WCAX
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A retirement community is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
‘People crossing paths’: How Vermonters maintain social connectedness in unequal times
Connections between lower-income and higher-income people can drive economic mobility, new research shows — but those connections are rare. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘People crossing paths’: How Vermonters maintain social connectedness in unequal times.
WCAX
Chemistry in the spotlight at St. Michael's College magic show
WCAX
Volunteers work to get their favorite small slope ready for the season
EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - The Northeast Slopes have been a part of Vermont’s history since 1936. It has been a community-run volunteer base for decades, and they are just beginning their winter prep. “To keep the next generation to be able to ski. Skiing is a very expensive...
WCAX
Northern Nosh event shares kosher foods and culture
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Jewish community came together on Sunday for an afternoon of food, music and culture. The event was called the Northern Nosh. It’s a collaborative project of Jewish organizations and individuals to share and celebrate Jewish food and culture. This inaugural festival took place at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. People in attendance got the chance to try a variety of Jewish foods made by both community members and professionals.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. When we think of painting, a hairdryer isn’t usually the application method that comes to mind. “That’s all I’m going...
WCAX
Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
WCAX
Grain silo explosion
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
WCAX
South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89
WCAX
Church Street Marketplace looking for next Christmas tree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have a Colorado Blue Spruce in your yard in the greater Burlington area? Are you willing to let it go to see it lit up on Church Street?. The Church Street Marketplace is on the hunt for its Christmas tree for this holiday season. The city says it has been unusually hard to find a tree this year and they need to cut it down November 18th.
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
WCAX
Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google's location tracking practices
WCAX
South Burlington woman collecting gifts for the community
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There are children who truly believe in miracles. Or if they believe and pray hard enough, or if they’re good enough. Or if they’re behaving enough, or if they get good enough grades, and to get the reaction,” said Vicky Pierce Mulliss.
WCAX
Gertrude Chamberlin School annual Blood Drive
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gertrude Chamberlin School held their annual Blood Drive Saturday. The drive was held in honor of longtime South Burlington Educator Kathy Buley who passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy taught in South Burlington for 40 years and was a South Burlington resident and parent. Many community members stopped by to donate, and organizers say they were proud to be able to do their part to help aid in the national blood shortage and keep Kathy’s memory alive.
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont
SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
WCAX
Democrats elect Baruth to serve as Vt. Senate president pro tem
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new leadership in the Vermont Statehouse after Senate Democrats unanimously selected Sen. Phil Baruth to serve as president pro tem. It happened over the weekend at their caucus meeting. The Chittenden County senator is taking over for Sen. Becca Balint, who was elected to...
