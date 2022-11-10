Read full article on original website
osubeavers.com
Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
klcc.org
CTGR announces plans to open second opioid treatment center in Portland
Following the launch of an opioid treatment clinic in Salem last year, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde say they’ll open another one in the New Year. Kelly Rowe is executive director of Health Services for the tribe. She said the second Great Circle Recovery clinic will be located in Portland.
Oregon State to develop new rechargeable battery
A research team led by Oregon State University is planning to develop a new rechargeable battery that could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals like nickel and lithium and accelerate the clean energy transition. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded OSU $3 million to explore the...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks lost to Washington
No. 6 Oregon was defeated by Washington 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ second loss of the season. Below is transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Our guys played the entire game, they certainly didn’t quit, they didn’t throw in...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
KVAL
12th annual Fill Your Pantry draws largest crowd in event history
EUGENE, Ore. — Farmers from all over the Willamette Valley made their way to the Lane County Events Center Sunday to participate in the Willamette Farm and Food Coalition's Fill Your Pantry Day on Sunday. Fresh fruits, veggies, grains, meat, and other farm-to-table items were available for those who...
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
hh-today.com
Infringing a right: What happens next?
Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
klcc.org
CAHOOTS, HOOTS workers continue work towards forming labor union
Workers with two programs run by the White Bird Clinic are pressing on with unionization efforts. In recent years, CAHOOTS has been held up as a model alternative to police action. Meaning “Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets,” the service went to 24-hours five years ago, then saw demand intensify during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
klcc.org
LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter
People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
kptv.com
2 Salem schools threatened on messaging app, police to increase security Monday
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people in Salem reported on Sunday that they received messages on a social messaging app alleging threats against two area schools for Monday, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 3:30 p.m., several people reported they’d received messages on Snapchat about threats to Parrish...
Rogers loses mayoral race to Rosacker
Contractor will take office in January after outdistancing the incumbent by more than 500 votesRick Rogers has lost his position as Newberg mayor after challenger Bill Rosacker outdistanced him by a healthy margin in last week's general election. Rosacker garnered 52.59% (4,233 votes) to Rogers' 47.41% (3,816 votes) according to results released Friday afternoon by the county clerk's office. Six-hundred voters didn't indicate a preference for either candidate, while there were 30 write-in candidates tallied. While ballots can by law continue to trickle in for the next several weeks, Rosacker's lead would appear unsurpassable for Rogers. "I have little experience...
kezi.com
Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town
EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
KVAL
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
hh-today.com
Cox Creek Path fence takes another hit
Saturday was a fine day to ride a bike around Albany, and on the Cox Creek Path I came across the aftermath of something that has happened on that path before. The last time this happened was in September 2020. Before that, it happened one day — or night — in October 2016.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
