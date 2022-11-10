ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Madrid beats Cádiz to cut Barça's lead ahead of World Cup

By By TALES AZZONI - AP Sports Writer
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0VH8_0j6WBGUK00

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid halted its two-match winless streak in the Spanish league by defeating relegation-threatened Cádiz 2-1 on Thursday to go into the World Cup break closer to leader Barcelona.

Éder Militão and Toni Kroos scored a goal in each half for Madrid, which moved within two points of its Catalan rival entering the World Cup stoppage.

Madrid was coming off its first league loss of the season — a 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on Monday. It had drawn with Girona at home in the previous round. Madrid’s only other loss of the season came at Leipzig in the group stage of the Champions League last month.

It was a heated match early on at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo getting into altercations with Cádiz's players.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was again without Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema because of muscle fatigue.

Militão opened the scoring with a header after a well-placed cross by Kroos in the 40th, and the German midfielder added to Madrid's lead with a superb one-timer from the outside the area in the 70th.

Lucas Perez moved Cádiz closer with a shot from inside the area in the 81st, and the visitors nearly equalized with a stoppage-time header by Pacha Espino that missed wide.

Madrid had won only one of its last four league matches against Cádiz, which has won only one of its last eight matches and sits in second-to-last in the 20-team standings, one point from safety.

Sevilla and last-place Elche are the other two teams in the relegation zone going into the World Cup break. At the top, Real Sociedad was third, Athletic Bilbao fourth and Atlético Madrid fifth.

VALENCIA WINS AGAIN

Valencia defeated 10-man Real Betis 3-0 at home to end a five-game winless streak.

André Almeida, Hugo Guillamón and Justin Kluivert scored second-half goals for the team coached by Gennaro Gattuso, which moved to 10th place.

Valencia hadn’t won since a match at Osasuna last month.

Betis, which dropped to sixth, lost defender Edgar González to a second yellow card in the 61st.

Betis had two players sent off in the 1-1 draw against rival Sevilla in the previous round.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team got off to a good start but has only one win in its last five league matches.

RAYO VALLECANO HELD

Rayo Vallecano followed its win against Madrid with a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo at home, staying in eighth place. It was seeking its fourth consecutive victory.

Celta, winless in seven matches, was just outside the relegation zone, ahead of Sevilla.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Beasley, Conrad, Kljestan, Ortiz to work World Cup for Fox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DaMarcus Beasley, the only man to play for the U.S. at four World Cups, will serve as a digital host and analyst in Qatar for Fox's U.S. English-language World Cup coverage. Beasley, a midfielder and defender who played for the U.S. in 2002, ‘06, ’10 and '14, retired as a player after the 2019 season. Former U.S. defender Jimmy Conrad and current LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan also will work as a digital host and analyst along with Melissa Ortiz, a former Colombian national team player, Fox said Monday. More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Leader Telegram

Ronaldo's Man United career looks over but who replaces him?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive TV interview with Piers Morgan seems certain to end his Manchester United career. It is hard to see a way back for the 37-year-old forward, who said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag and feels “betrayed” by the club. The question now is whether Ronaldo can secure a transfer in January after failing to leave for a Champions League club before...
Leader Telegram

Short World Cup build-up poses challenges, tests coaches

Soccer’s top players have followed a well-trodden path in the lead-up to previous World Cup tournaments. Finish your club season. Take a break with friends and family. Join up with your national team. Spend two or three weeks familiarizing yourself with teammates, working on practice drills and playing a few warmup games before the big kickoff. Not this time. ...
Leader Telegram

Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar

France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined the “OneLove” campaign, which started in the Netherlands. FIFA rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
733
Followers
9K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy