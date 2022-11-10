ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest One For Drugs and Guns

Chillicothe – A man was arrested after police found drugs and guns inside his vehicle along with a spent 40 caliber casing. According to the Chillicothe police department, they made a traffic stop on 11/12/22 around 11:42 am due to a vehicle parked in the East/West alley behind 365 E 2nd St completely blocking the alleyway for other traffic. When the officer walked up on the vehicle two people were inside. The driver told police that his window did not work on and the officer opened the door to speak with the suspect, when he did in plain view was a digital scale with residue on it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Child Finds Loaded Handgun on Ground on Way to School

Nelsonville – A child did the right thing and notified someone when he saw something dangerous on his way to school. According to the Nelsonville Police department on 11-10-22 07:04 AM Officers responded to Crihfield Dr for a report of an investigative complaint. The caller reported that his grandson found a gun in the intersection of Burr Oak Blvd and Hillside Dr when walking to the bus stop.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man now faces murder charge in West Virginia shooting case

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man arrested in connection to a shooting in Huntington is now charged with murder. Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says that Kristopher Brown is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Joseph Bryan. Watkins says that Brown’s previous charges of malicious assault, use or presentation of a firearm […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man indicted on murder charges in deadly shooting

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in Portsmouth in October 2021. The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office says a grand jury returned an indictment on Tariq Barkley Taylor, 21. Taylor is charged with one count of aggravated...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead

GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year

Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
fishgame.com

Deer Processor Busted In Major Incident

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned a particular processor in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Ohio man facing drug charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

