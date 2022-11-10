Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Attorneys meet over evidence submission in Pike County massacre trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The state is expected to rest its case in the trial of George Wagner IV this week. Wagner is facing charges in the 2016 Pike County massacre. Monday kicks off week 10 of the trial. Four members of the Wagner family were charged in connection...
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
Nine indicted by Brown County grand jury
Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 3 Richard Scott Breeze, 34, of Ham
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Arrest One For Drugs and Guns
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after police found drugs and guns inside his vehicle along with a spent 40 caliber casing. According to the Chillicothe police department, they made a traffic stop on 11/12/22 around 11:42 am due to a vehicle parked in the East/West alley behind 365 E 2nd St completely blocking the alleyway for other traffic. When the officer walked up on the vehicle two people were inside. The driver told police that his window did not work on and the officer opened the door to speak with the suspect, when he did in plain view was a digital scale with residue on it.
Tragic end to incident involving SWAT Team response in Georgetown
The Brown County SWAT Team was called to a home on West Third Street in Georgetown in response to a man with a gun who had locked himself in a
West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Child Finds Loaded Handgun on Ground on Way to School
Nelsonville – A child did the right thing and notified someone when he saw something dangerous on his way to school. According to the Nelsonville Police department on 11-10-22 07:04 AM Officers responded to Crihfield Dr for a report of an investigative complaint. The caller reported that his grandson found a gun in the intersection of Burr Oak Blvd and Hillside Dr when walking to the bus stop.
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly. Armed with pink ribbons and a cadaver dog named Thor, the family of missing 24-year-old Koby Roush tried to keep […]
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
Man now faces murder charge in West Virginia shooting case
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man arrested in connection to a shooting in Huntington is now charged with murder. Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says that Kristopher Brown is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Joseph Bryan. Watkins says that Brown’s previous charges of malicious assault, use or presentation of a firearm […]
WSAZ
Man indicted on murder charges in deadly shooting
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in Portsmouth in October 2021. The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office says a grand jury returned an indictment on Tariq Barkley Taylor, 21. Taylor is charged with one count of aggravated...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two People Arrested for OVI in Same Car After Hit and Run
PICKAWAY County – Two people were arrested driving the same car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Pickaway County. Shortly after 11 PM Saturday night The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a crash on OH- 316 North of Water St in Darbyville.
Pike County murder trial: Trial ends early again over disagreements on wiretaps
The trial of a man facing eight charges of aggravated murder continued Tuesday after defense attorneys began to argue their case at the start of the week
sciotopost.com
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Arrests a “Primary Dealer” in Athens County
On November 8, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office located and arrested a primary dealer in Athens County after an in-depth drug investigation into trafficking of. Fentanyl. Investigators gained information...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead
GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
sciotopost.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year
Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
fishgame.com
Deer Processor Busted In Major Incident
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned a particular processor in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Chillicothe teen found safe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
WSAZ
Ohio man facing drug charges
ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
WLWT 5
George Wagner's defense team calls witnesses as prosecutors agree to pause state's case
WAVERLY, Ohio — The personal character of accused killer George Wagner quickly came into play when the ninth week of his murder trial began Monday. "Both Jake and George would help serve at the mission," Kelly Cinereski said. Cinereski is a pastor in Alaska, which is where George Wagner,...
