Woman found fatally stabbed in vehicle in south Stockton

A woman was found fatally stabbed inside a vehicle in south Stockton on Thursday morning.

About 7:29 a.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1800 block of Sikh Temple Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, said Officer Joseph Silva, a Stockton police spokesperson.

It was there that a woman was found alone and in the “backseat” of the vehicle.

“At this point, it does not appear to be related to the Sikh Temple,” Silva said.

There is no suspect or motive information.

This is the 45th homicide in the city of Stockton this year.

This is the second recent homicide in that residential neighborhood. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, a 35-year-old man was found shot and killed in an SUV near the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Stockton.

The man was found sitting in the driver's seat of a green Chevrolet Tahoe. This shooting did not appear to be connected to the temple either, Silva said then.

And in August, three men were injured in a shooting at the temple after a disturbance broke out during an event, police said.

The Stockton Police Department encourages the public to share any information regarding this case with the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or to contact the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha.