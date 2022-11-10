ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Early Signing Day Quietly Passes Hogs By

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkuty_0j6WAtZw00

What does that mean for Arkansas Razorback basketball recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The early signing day for college basketball came and went and Razorback fans barely noticed.

Lost in the excitement of breaking in last year's overstuffed box of goodies that came through the recruiting process, Wednesday's early signing date failed to hit fans' radar screen because there was nothing to see.

Currently, only one recruit is committed to Arkansas, albeit a very good one in 5-star point guard Layden Blocker.

Razorback coach Eric Musselman was in hard on 5-star point forward Ron Holland, but the Duncanville product and former teammate of current Razorback Anthony Black opted to commit to Texas. It should be noted that Holland didn't sign early either, so there's technically still a glimmer of hope as the basketball season unfolds.

So while everyone knows Musselman is always keen on filling his roster with transfer talent, who is left on the market as potential Razorback high school recruits?

Baye Fall, a 5-Star center from Accelerated Prep Academy in Denver, is next in the list of potential candidates. Fall most recently visited back on Sept. 30.

However, Arkansas is going to be in a tough battle with Auburn for his services. Fall visited the Bruce Pearl's Tigers this summer and again a little over a week ago.

In a bit of an odd coincidence, Wes Flanigan of Arkansas high school basketball royalty is his lead recruiter for Auburn.

Fellow Accelerated Prep Academy center Assane Diop is the only other possible commit from a long list of public Razorback offers. Of the other 18 known recruits with official offers, seven are already hard commits, eight are signed with other teams and three opted to turn pro.

There are several Top 150 players who would have made sense for Arkansas to make a run at based on geographic location, local ties and general fit, but considering Arkansas has only four definite spots available in this next recruiting class, Musselman has the luxury of being ultra selective with his offers.

The Razorbacks will most likely have six scholarships when everything unfolds at the end of the season. It's reasonable to expect at least 2-3 of those to be filled by the transfer portal.

Also in consideration is a weaker than normal recruiting class in the state. Arkansas is typically loaded, which is exemplified by the number of Top 100 recruits in the state lat year.

However, the only player in the state getting national push is Blytheville's Rashaud Marshall.

There are no reports of the four-star center who would probably play a different position in college being offered by Arkansas. He is currently committed to Ole Miss.

There are some fun names to toss around. Probably the most prominent is Bronny James, a 4-star combo guard from Los Angeles looking to make is own name while is the dark shadow of his future NBA Hall of Fame father Lebron James.

Normally Arkansas wouldn't be a team that would consider itself a possibility in this instance, but with back-to-back Top 10 finishes and Musselman's California connections and clear ability to relate to and understand celebrities, the Razorbacks can't be completely ruled out.

One thing is for certain. Next year's team will look dramatically different as that's Musselman's biggest calling card.

Because of that, while there may be nothing for Razorback fans to open this holiday season, it's an easy bet there will be plenty of new toys come mid-April.

HOGS FEED:

WWE LOOKING TO BRING MORE RAZORBACKS INTO THE FOLD

RAZORBACKS HAVE CLEAR PLAN FOR FOCUS HEADING INTO FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAME WITH FORDHAM

SEC ROLL CALL ON A CRAZY WEEKEND ACROSS THE SEC WITH MATT MITCHELL.

HOGS CALL ON NBA PLAYER IN NEW RECRUITING VIDEO AFTER MISSING ON TARGETED RECRUIT

RAZORBACK WOMEN WIN SEASON OPENER OVER UAPB

RICKY COUNCIL, TREVON BRAZILE PACE STRONG SECOND HALF AS RAZORBACKS WIN SEASON OPENER

NICK SMITH WILL BE HELD OUT OF ND STATE GAME WITH INJURY

SEC SHORTS DOES WELLNESS CHECK ON RAZORBACK FANS AND OTHER TEAMS FROM THE WEEKEND.

WELL, KJ JEFFERSON SAID HE WAS OKAY, SO RAZORBACKS COACH SAM PITTMAN ROLLED WITH HIM

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COULD BE EDUCATIONAL AND A LITTLE FRUSTRATING

MOST ANTICIPATED BASKETBALL SEASON IN DECADES STARTS MONDAY

PAIR OF RAZORBACKS ARRESTED IN HOURS FOLLOWING LIBERTY LOSS

DON'T BELIEVE YOUR LYIN' EYES BECAUSE KJ JEFFERSON REALLY DIDN'T SCORE

SATURDAY SHOWS BROOKS, FOUCHA MADE RIGHT DECISION TO TRANSFER TO LSU

ARKANSAS FANS IRATE FROM START TO FINISH SATURDAY

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman speaks with the media

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is addressing the media after a tough loss to rival Louisiana State University.Watch the news conference in the video player above. The Hogs fell to the Tigers 10-13. "Ole Miss is obviously explosive on offense," Pittman said of the Hogs'...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy