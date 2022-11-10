ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Breathe, America. Just because Arizona's still counting ballots doesn't mean the fix is in

By Laurie Roberts, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orhzG_0j6WAqvl00

People of America: Breathe.

Arizona’s election results aren’t yet complete, but contrary to what you may be hearing from the hysterics within the MAGA machine, it’s going to be OK.

There is nothing nefarious going on, no plot to deny Kari Lake and her MAGA teammates their crowns.

Or if there is, it’s a conspiracy being led by the Republicans who run Maricopa County’s elections. Given that they are rock-ribbed conservatives, it just doesn’t seem likely that they’re risking a prison sentence to hand the state over to Democrats.

Only you wouldn’t know it from the emails pouring in in response to my column earlier today .

No, Katie Hobbs is not counting your ballot

People are losing their minds over the fact that Arizona has not yet finished counting ballots in what will be perhaps the closest election in state history.

I don’t blame them for suspecting that the fix is in. That’s what they’re being told by some of Arizona’s Republican candidates and the conservative media that exists to amplify their suspicions and ignite the base.

Judging from my email, it’s working.

Despite judge's order: Cochise County officials proceed with full hand count

Cue Kate:

“We The People are pissed. You are fake news  Florida has 7.3 million votes and counted them in less than 24 hours  We KNOW Criminal Hobbs is inserting more ballots because she lost big time.

“Stop acting like you know the will of the people. This isn’t a 51/49 split. It’s more like 80/20 and 80% of us are taking our country back from the criminal syndicate including your handlers.

“You will be irrelevant by January when Kari, Blake, Mark & Abe are sworn in.”

Thanks, Kate. In fact, I don’t know the will of the people. But then, neither do you. That’s why we have elections.

As for “Criminal Hobbs” inserting ballots? About the only thing she can do right now is insert dollars into the coffee machine and wait like the rest of us because the Secretary of State’s Office has nothing to do with counting ballots. That’s the job of counties and in Maricopa County, that means Republicans.

No, Arizona is not a national disgrace

Let’s hear from Miranda:

“Your article was worse than a teenager’s rant on Facebook. If you can’t grasp the seriousness of not being able to tabitulate (sic) like every other county in the US, retire and go be a batista (sic). I feel sorry for the children you bore.”

Here's Peter, from Kentucky.

And Gordon, from Phoenix:

“Arizona is a laughingstock national disgrace....How can Florida count all 7.5 million votes in less than 5 hours and it takes the incompetent bunch running our election a week or more to just count 2 million?

“What are they using, an Abacus?”

Do you want a quick, inaccurate outcome?

Cue Shannon:

“Uh, you do realize that the complete incompetence of Arizona just fuels conspiracy nonsense. This not only makes Arizona look like a Banana Republic but it also completely undermines confidence in the process. Florida learned from the Hanging Chad catastrophe, perhaps Arizona needs to give them a call.”

Speaking of Florida, here’s Sara, who hails from St. Petersburg.

“Arizona is a blemish on American democracy not fulfilling its basic obligation to its own voters and the rest of the country through its inept elections leadership and processes. Reporting election results ON election night IS the fundamental purpose of the supervisors of elections in any county in America. Ask yourself why Maricopa is so flawed and hold them and the Secretary of State accountable.

“Running out of ink on election day – seriously? Hobbs running for office and remaining in charge of voting? Appearance of impropriety used to be something even democrats would strive for.”

Actually, the fundamental purpose of elections leaders isn’t to report a quick outcome. It’s to report an accurate one.

A million and a half early ballots were signed, sealed and delivered to county elections offices by last Friday – in time to be verified and counted before Election Day. The holdup is the nearly 400,000 dropped off since then, the vast majority delivered to the polls on Election Day.

Raise your hand if you think those ballots should have been counted on Tuesday night before first verifying that they came from legitimate voters. Anybody?

No wonder folks are reacting this way

As for the printers, a certain number of them didn’t print dark enough for the tabulation machines to read the ballots, impacting about 17,000 ballots. Bill Gates, the Republican chairman of the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, says no voters were disenfranchised.

It was bad but not exactly a national scandal.

Here’s Lance:

“Laurie is paid by the communist party to spread misinformation.”

So moving on, let’s hear from Travis:

“You seriously think what is going on in Arizona is ok???? How in the world does Florida have all results by the end of the day and Arizona is taking this long. This is fraud!

“Are you being intimidated by anyone? Bosses? Cartel members? You are ok with the amount of fentanyl being brought into the country?

“The bad thing is that we all saw this coming, we just didn’t believe that another election would be stolen so brazenly.”

And there you have it. An orchestrated campaign designed to bring about a calculated response.

Not from elections workers but from a MAGA machine built to rev up the masses with misinformation.

The groundwork has been laid for a two-year scream-fest about a stolen election. This, before we even know the results.

Haven’t we seen this movie before?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com . Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Breathe, America. Just because Arizona's still counting ballots doesn't mean the fix is in

