Effective: 2022-11-14 17:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Comanche; Garfield; Garvin; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Johnston; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Major; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Pontotoc; Stephens; Woods; Woodward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Some light, wet snow may continue for another hour but accumulating snowfall has ended across the region.

ALFALFA COUNTY, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO