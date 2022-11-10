BLAC Inc. to host awards dinner Nov. 12

The Black Liberated Arts Center (BLAC) will honor six individuals for their professional artistic endeavors during an awards dinner with live entertainment and a silent auction.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Embassy Suites Ballroom, 3233 Northwest Expressway.

BLAC is a nonprofit presenting institution in its 50th year of longevity using the vehicle of fine arts to provide exposure to the African, African-American/Black culture with a special emphasis on educating Oklahoma’s youths.

This year’s honorees will include:

· Michael D. Dinwiddie, of Tulsa, an actor, playwright, filmmaker and tenured associate professor of dramatic writing at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, New York University.

⋅ Erin Elizabeth Clemons, of Lawton, a Broadway actor best known for her critically acclaimed work as Eliza Hamilton in the National Tour of Hamilton and playing Eponine in Les Misérables.

⋅ Dr. Rodney L. Clark, of Tulsa, a playwright, filmmaker, entrepreneur and rancher. He is the Founder and former superintendent/principal of Langston Hughes Academy.

⋅ Taylor Deneen, of Oklahoma City, an up-and-coming professional performer, singer, songwriter and producer. Her signature sound comes from a variety of genres, including R&B, neo-soul, pop, gospel and jazz.

⋅ Larry D. Naff, of Chandler, a civic activist that supports a host of organizations that he holds dear to the survival of Black culture, such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Freedom Center, and Black Liberated Arts Center (BLAC) Inc.

⋅ Jan Cherry Spears, trained as a classical violinist and pianist, her musical life has been diverse, as she added roles as a vocalist, jazz violinist, percussionist, composer and educator to her classical career. Her father, Don Cherry, was an Oklahoma-born jazz trumpeter and musician.

For tickets and reservations, call 405-524-3800. Tickets will not be sold at the door.