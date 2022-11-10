Court upholds Kentucky’s Republican-drawn redistricting maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tech entrepreneur Brandon Williams has been elected to Congress in a district in central New York, becoming the 11th Republican to win a House race this fall in a state where Democrats usually dominate. Williams defeated Democrat Francis Conole in the contest to pick a successor to U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican who is retiring from office. He had declared victory last week, but the gap between the two candidates was small and The Associated Press was unable to call a winner until late Monday. A Texas native and devout Christian, Williams is almost certain to be a more conservative voice in Washington than Katko, a moderate Republican who prized bipartisanship and was able to win repeatedly in a swing district.

