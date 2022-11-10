Amped, a 9,000-square-foot space with private karaoke rooms, opens in Brewery District on Dec. 1

An opening date has been set for Bars & Recreation's newest venue: Amped, a 9,000-square-foot space in Milwaukee's Brewery District that features private suite karaoke.

It will also double as a place for creative meetings and events, a Thursday news release from the entertainment group said.

The Amped facility, 910 W. Juneau Ave., includes eight private suite karaoke rooms, two premier karaokesuites, two meeting/event rooms, a full bar and a catering kitchen, a news release said.

According to the Amped website, all karaoke suites feature a user-friendly karaoke system "full of all your greatest hits," microphones and props, orientation and service from an Amped suite host. Drinks and food can be served to the suites.

“There is just nothing like singing, dancing and partying with friends in a private room," Bars & Recreation president Marla Poytinger said in a news release. "It’s the perfect blend of singing in your car on a road trip and an energetic dance club."

Private suite karaoke has been on Poytinger's radar since she visited Shanghai in 2009, she said. Bars and Recreation first announced the Amped venture in September 2021.

A karaoke suite, which can accommodate up to 12 people, costs $9 per person per hour, the website said. A premiere karaoke suite, which can accommodate up to 20 people, costs $12 per person per hour. Catering and beverage packages can be added to the premiere karaoke suites. Both types of rooms have a two-hour minimum.

The website said individuals under 16 years old will be allowed at the venue before 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., everyone who enters must be at least 16 years old. Customers ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Amped is now accepting bookings for custom events, meetings and karaoke groups, a news release said. The venue will open to pre-reserved groups on Dec. 1. Online karaoke reservations for Jan. 5 and beyond will open Nov. 17.

While reservations are recommended, the venue will accommodate walk-ins when possible, the website said.

Meeting groups can book an all-inclusive day meeting package and add on a team buildingactivity at AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club or Nine Below, a news release said. Bars & Rec is the parent company of these ventures, as well as Splash Studio and Head Space Trivia.

“Team building is at the heart of what we do, so creative meeting space is a natural extension," Bars & Rec vice president Erin Hochevar said in a news release. "The event spaces will transition from meetings to social events with ease, and that’s part of what makes both meetings and events with us unique."

For more information or to submit an inquiry, visit ampedmke.com.