Tri-City Herald
Lakers: LeBron James Offers His Condolences To UVA Victims
An ex-University of Virginia running back, now in custody, is accused of killing three current UVA football players and wounding two others yesterday at the school's main Charlottesville campus, per Amir Vera, Dakin Andone, Michelle Watson and Carolyn Sung of CNN. The players had reportedly been returning from a class field trip to Washington D.C.
Tri-City Herald
Davis Bertans Back to Practicing for Mavs, Nearing Return
The Dallas Mavericks have been without Davis Bertans in each of the 12 games they've played this season. He has been sidelined due to a right knee effusion that was identified by the medical staff. “A little tired, the first time being out there with the team – a little...
ABC13 Houston
Houston Astros' Jeremy Peña and David Hensley were guests of honor at Rockets-Clippers game
It's fitting that one of the youngest teams in the NBA got a visit from two of the Astros' championship-winning young guns.
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic
The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Amway Center at 7 p.m. EST. Charlotte saw the return of LaMelo Ball on Saturday after missing the first 13 games of the season due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Just as the Hornets get Ball back, they lose another guard, Dennis Smith Jr., also to an ankle. He did not play in Saturday's game in Miami and is listed as doubtful for tonight's matchup. Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) both remain out.
Tri-City Herald
Oshae Brissett puts togheter best game of season to help Indiana Pacers beat Toronto Raptors: ‘He’s doing it at a high level’
INDIANAPOLIS — Forward Oshae Brissett appeared in just four of the Indiana Pacers first eight games this season, and he only amassed 27:27 of playing time in that span. The Pacers were outscored with the 24-year old on the floor in all four of his appearances, and other forwards (James Johnson and Terry Taylor) played more often than Brissett.
Tri-City Herald
Hornets Get Payback on Magic, Snap Eight-Game Skid
ORLANDO, FL - Finally, the Charlotte Hornets have put an end to a long, eight-game losing streak with a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Hornets scored the first seven points on the night and an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17-7 forced Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley to burn an early timeout. P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee were active early and often as each posted 10 points in the first 24 minutes of play, shooting a combined 10/15 from the floor.
Tri-City Herald
Pistons Fall Short Against The Raptors 115-111
Unfortunately, Dwane Casey's streak against the Raptors is over. The Pistons hung around for most of the game and made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but could not finish it off in a tough loss Monday night. Here are three takeaways from the game!. Jaden Ivey Taking Over In...
Tri-City Herald
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 125-120
In their second match of a four-game road trip, the Thunder squared off with the red-hot Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at the TD Garden on Monday night. After going up 69-62 in the first half, the Thunder would lose their footing in the fourth quarter after Marcus Smart powered the Celtics to their seventh straight win after escaping the Thunder, 125-122.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Jazz: Will Furkan Korkmaz, De’Anthony Melton Play?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. In the game against Atlanta, the Sixers got payback as they defeated the Hawks 121-109 after falling short 104-95 to Atlanta on Thursday night.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Emerge As One Of The Favorites To Acquire Aaron Judge According to LA Insider
Lots of high-profile players hit the market this year including Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, and more. Clayton Kershaw, who was also a free agent this year, is finalizing a deal to return to the Dodgers for his 14th year but a deal with Aaron Judge might also be on the way as well.
