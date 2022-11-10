ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

Texas DPS seek semi involved in deadly hit-and-run crash near Andrews

By Staff reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUFCQ_0j6WAIMP00

The Texas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon in Andrews County.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:32 p.m. on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A red 2006 Ford Expedition was struck by a semi-truck who fled the scene eastbound. The semi-truck in question is believed to be a white cab truck with a flatbed trailer, loaded with four to five joints of large pipe. The trailer is believed to have left side damage and possible red paint transfer from the Expedition.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is urged to call Texas DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected street racer accused in early morning crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after witnesses said he was allegedly street racing in West Odessa and caused a crash that injured multiple people. Joshua Burk, 31, has been charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death.  According to an arrest warrant, around 12:30 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland woman arrested after DPS pursuit

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after she allegedly led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a high-speed pursuit. Zion Niblett, 23, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container, and three […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in deadly Midland crash identified

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.  The crash […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver, passenger killed in Midland solo-vehicle crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two people were killed in a car accident in Midland on Sunday. Around 3:00 a.m. on November 13, 2022, the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St, according to a press release provided by the city of Midland. Officers on scene determined that […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man found passed out at Music City Mall arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man found passed out in the children’s play area at Music City Mall last Friday night was arrested after he allegedly could not pay his bar tab. Everardo Flores, 29, has been charged with Theft of Service and Public Intoxication.  According to an affidavit, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man pushes wife through window amid argument, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly pushed his wife through a window. Christopher Aragon, 34, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.  According to an affidavit, around 3:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Man pours BBQ sauce, milk over victim amid assault

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week neighbors called 911 to report a physical disturbance between a man and a woman. Neil Carlo Hernandez, 30, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony.  According to court records, on November 9, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting common law wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man armed with a knife was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly forced his way into an apartment and assaulted his common law wife of six years. Yasel Fuentes, 37, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation. According to an affidavit, on November 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of slapping victim who tried to prevent car theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman who allegedly forced Midland Police officers to break a car window because she refused to listen to their commands to exit was arrested earlier this week. Sara Garcia, 29, has been charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Trespassing.  According to court documents, on November 8, officers responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Lubbock man in stolen truck tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Crime Stoppers Needs Help Identifying Shopping Suspects

MIDLAND – Midland Police need help identifying a suspect who has been accused of stealing from shoppers in the Permian Basin and Big Country. On Wednesday, a picture circulated around social media from Midland Crime Stoppers on one of the suspects. According to the post, the woman in the picture and two others have been targeting shoppers, mainly older women, and stealing their wallets and purchasing gift cards with the victim's credit cards.
MIDLAND, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy