Gisele Bündchen had a short but impressive dating history prior to her 2009 wedding to Tom Brady, including professional athletes and a very prominent A-list actor. The Brazilian beauty dated fellow model Scott Barnhill in 1999, the same year she took home the VH1 Vogue Model of the Year award, a prize Scott won the year prior. But their romance didn’t go the distance, as later that year, Gisele caught the eye of Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio. She was 20 years old at the time, while the Titanic heartthrob was 25.

