Abilene, TX

HEB Feast of Sharing returns to Abilene in December

By Shelly Womack
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – HEB Feast of Sharing will return once again to the Big Country in December to provide free meals, assistance and a night of fun for the community.

HEB will offer Texas-style meals to visitors in Abilene from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The dinner celebration will take place at Abilene Convention Center (1100 North 6th Street).

According to HEB Newsroom , Each event throughout the state offers music, activities, food and free health services such as wellness screenings and flu vaccines. Some locations will also have Santa visit, although is it unknown if he will be stopping by Abilene’s event at this time.

HEB Feast of Sharing is a yearly state-wide event series that gives the company the opportunity to say thank you to loyal customers and share a holiday dinner. For more than three decades, this celebration has served almost four million meals with more than 375,000 volunteers.

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

