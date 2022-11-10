Read full article on original website
Shippensburg University sports: Raiders play a spoiler role
The Shippensburg University football team played the role of spoiler in a wild overtime victory over Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division opponent Gannon in its regular season finale Saturday at McConnell Family Stadium, 35-28. How it happened. Shippensburg (5-6, 3-4 PSAC East) stunned Gannon with a successful Hail...
Shippensburg University sports: #2 field hockey defeats Mercyhurst
The #2 Shippensburg University field hockey team defeated Mercyhurst, 5-0, to end its regular season and secure the No. 2 seed in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon at Saxon Stadium. Shippensburg (15-2, 7-2 PSAC) had five goals from five different players. Freshman Plinke Hillen...
SHIP U. Men’s Basketball falls to Virginia Union in opening game of Conference Challenge
The Raiders held a four-point lead, 22-18, with 7:25 remaining in the first half before a decisive 17-2 Panther run over the next six minutes gave Virginia Union an 11-point advantage, 35-24, just before the half. How it happened. A three-point make from freshman guard Trey Martin (Boiling Springs, Pa./Boiling...
PSUMA captures championship
PSUMA volleyball captures a National Championship title. In a season full of new accomplishments, the Penn State Mont Alto volleyball team added one more to its resume on Saturday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Field House as they captured the school’s first ever National Championship by defeating Penn State York in four sets. Penn State Mont Alto also faced off against Penn State York twelve days earlier as they won the school’s first volleyball championship since 2003.
Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022
Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris 1938~2022
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Len was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late William Harris Sr. and Katherine Stewart Rease. Len...
Wilson College Partners with Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine
Wilson College announced it has entered into an articulation agreement with Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM). This agreement will allow up to nine qualified Wilson graduates per year to transfer seamlessly into a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program at RUSVM. “I am very excited about the articulation agreement...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
Robert M Miller Sr. obituary 1967~2022
Robert M Miller Sr., 55, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday morning at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 8, 1967 in Mechanicsburg, he was a son of the late Roy H, Miller, Sr. and Mary Jane Lauver Miller. Robert was employed as a mechanic at Knouse Foods in Chambersburg for...
Ronald G Salmon obituary 1934~2022
Ronald G Salmon, 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 13, 1934 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Clifford and Alice (Leedy) Salmon. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1953. Ron then...
George S Haines Jr. obituary 1943~2022
George S Haines Jr., 79, Old Route 30, McKnightstown, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born May 28, 1943 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late George and Zoe Stoops Haines, Sr. George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne...
Michael Richard Wallace obituary 1943~2022
Michael Richard Wallace, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Born September 10, 1943, in York, PA, he was the son of Clayton and Florine Wallace. Michael was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg as a Computer Science Specialist until his...
Robert H “Bob” Bagley 1943~2022
Robert H “Bob” Bagley, 79, of Chambersburg, PA entered into the Kingdom of Heaven, Monday, November 7, 2022 in his home. Born June 11, 1943 in Pecos Army Air Field, TX, and raised in Stockton, CA., he was the son of the late Robert C. and Patricia C. (Kinney) Bagley.
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy 1941~2022
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy, 81, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 peacefully in her sleep. Born August 13, 1941 in Shamokin, PA, she was a daughter of the late Pete and Catherine Rumberger Scovern. Toni was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes...
Kenn W Speaks obituary 1965~2022
Please join us in mourning the loss of Kenn W Speaks, 57, of Mercersburg, PA. Born June 21, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late James and Mary Speaks. Kenn was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1983. He later studied Computer Science at Hagerstown Business College, graduating in 2002.
Lorraine F Mayers obituary 1948~2022
Lorraine F Mayers, 74 of New Oxford, PA passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. Born January 31, 1948 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late David A. & Minnie Virginia (Barb) McNeal. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William F. Mayers, Sr....
Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters Create Endowed Scholarship Fund
The Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters (CASB) are excited to announce the creation of the CASB Male and Female Athlete of the Year endowed scholarships through a collaborative effort with the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. CASB’s $15,000 gift enables the Foundation to create an investment fund with the annual income supporting these specific athletic scholarships in perpetuity, recognizing the most extraordinary male and female student athletes who have demonstrated elite success in two sports, who have achieved a 3.0 GPA, who have shown a genuine commitment to community service as well as leadership on and off the athletics stage.
Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022
Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
Anthony J Bogden Jr. obituary 1947~2022
Anthony J Bogden Jr., 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gardens at Gettysburg. He was born September 4, 1947 in Ashland, PA the son of the late Anthony J. and Katherine Evankovich Bogden, Sr. Tony is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary...
Lee H Latsbaugh obituary 1933~2022
Lee H Latsbaugh, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mount Pleasant, SC. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Edgar V. and Ethel M. Vandrew Latsbaugh. His twin...
