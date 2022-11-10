ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

PSUMA captures championship

PSUMA volleyball captures a National Championship title. In a season full of new accomplishments, the Penn State Mont Alto volleyball team added one more to its resume on Saturday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Field House as they captured the school’s first ever National Championship by defeating Penn State York in four sets. Penn State Mont Alto also faced off against Penn State York twelve days earlier as they won the school’s first volleyball championship since 2003.
MONT ALTO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022

Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022

Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ronald G Salmon obituary 1934~2022

Ronald G Salmon, 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 13, 1934 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Clifford and Alice (Leedy) Salmon. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1953. Ron then...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Michael Richard Wallace obituary 1943~2022

Michael Richard Wallace, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Born September 10, 1943, in York, PA, he was the son of Clayton and Florine Wallace. Michael was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg as a Computer Science Specialist until his...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kenn W Speaks obituary 1965~2022

Please join us in mourning the loss of Kenn W Speaks, 57, of Mercersburg, PA. Born June 21, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late James and Mary Speaks. Kenn was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1983. He later studied Computer Science at Hagerstown Business College, graduating in 2002.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lorraine F Mayers obituary 1948~2022

Lorraine F Mayers, 74 of New Oxford, PA passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. Born January 31, 1948 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late David A. & Minnie Virginia (Barb) McNeal. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William F. Mayers, Sr....
NEW OXFORD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters Create Endowed Scholarship Fund

The Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters (CASB) are excited to announce the creation of the CASB Male and Female Athlete of the Year endowed scholarships through a collaborative effort with the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. CASB’s $15,000 gift enables the Foundation to create an investment fund with the annual income supporting these specific athletic scholarships in perpetuity, recognizing the most extraordinary male and female student athletes who have demonstrated elite success in two sports, who have achieved a 3.0 GPA, who have shown a genuine commitment to community service as well as leadership on and off the athletics stage.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022

Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lee H Latsbaugh obituary 1933~2022

Lee H Latsbaugh, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mount Pleasant, SC. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Edgar V. and Ethel M. Vandrew Latsbaugh. His twin...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy