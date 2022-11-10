Read full article on original website
Tour a San Francisco Bay house in all its midcentury modern glory
This midcentury modern house was beautifully refreshed by ODS Architecture, nestled into a hillside cul-de-sac in the Oakland Hills neighborhood of Oakland, California. Mixed in with a group of mid-century homes at the end of the street, this dwelling offered a unique design that attracted the homeowners to undertake a major overhaul.
The Best Marin & Mt Tam Hikes: 12 Best Day Hikes in Marin County
Marin County lies just beyond the famous Golden Gate Bridge and stretches along California’s beautiful rocky coastline for many miles. The area, which was inhabited by the Coast Miwok for thousands of years, is now occupied by many small towns and an abundance of recreational areas. Marin is perhaps...
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning their seasonal activities, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites. Discover more SF Christmas trees here.
Much-needed rain in Bay Area last week dumps fresh powder in Sierra
And just like that. "Bam!" Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the latest satellite imagery shows all white, fresh powder in the Sierra thanks to the rain we got in the Bay Area last week.
Why You’ll Love This Beautiful Town On The Bay For A December Holiday Getaway
It’s back! The City of Sausalito’s month-long Holiday by the Bay is returning for its second season this December. Highlights include a lighted boat parade, fireworks, a 5K run, local artists’ open studios, and a gingerbread house tour. Visitors will also enjoy Sausalito’s shopping, dining, live music, and more, all with the beautiful waterfront as a backdrop.
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
Why Don’t SF’s Trees Change Color? There’s a Simple Explanation
Growing up in Pennsylvania, I’d look forward to the spectacular display of fall colors every year, when the mountains surrounding me would turn striking shades of scarlet and goldenrod. I soon learned that nature didn’t paint the same landscape in my adopted city of San Francisco, which led me...
Save Up to 50% at California's Great America Winterfest!
Step into a world of holiday magic at California’s Great America WinterFest!. The Bay Area’s most immersive holiday event returns this year, sparkling brighter than ever before. WinterFest brings holiday cheer to California’s Great America as the park is magically transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday festival. Guests can ice-skate in front of the iconic Carousel Columbia, take in the dazzling sights, sip on crafted hot chocolate, and marvel at spectacular live shows.
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
Revamped former President Hotel in Palo Alto to offer rooftop bar and cafe
A rendering of the President's Terrace rooftop bar planned at the Graduate Palo Alto hotel set to open in December. Courtesy Graduate Palo Alto. Graduate Palo Alto, the luxury hotel resulting from the controversial renovation of Palo Alto's historic President Hotel (formerly apartments), is set to open a cafe and a rooftop bar next month.
Critically Endangered Coho Salmon Return to Bay Area to SPAWN
The gentle rains of the last week have brought endangered coho salmon back to Lagunitas Creek in west Marin County. Wild coho salmon return to their natal streams with the first fall rains and can be observed spawning from November through January when conditions are right. The bright red two-foot...
Santa Rosa Man Dies After Colliding With Tree Along State Route 128
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 11/05/2022, at approximately 1710 hours, the driver of a 2011 Lexus was traveling eastbound on SR-128, east of Boonville, at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the south roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle continued on the dirt shoulder for a short distance before colliding with a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, CA
Explore the beautiful and sunny city of Concord, California!. At the foot of the picturesque Mount Diablo, Concord is the biggest city in Contra Costa County. Before it became Concord, it was a town called Todos Santos, named by the founder Don Salvio Pacheco II in 1869. In 1869, they...
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA
Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
