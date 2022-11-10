ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

foxnebraska.com

Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, NE
ktoe.com

Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”

GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota

MARSHALL, MN
KSNB Local4

Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings City Council approves horse racetrack, casino

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has voted to approve the horse racetrack and casino. HASTINGS PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES NEXT STEP FOR 'RACINO'. This comes after a vote failed for the "racino" in March. At that time, Mayor Corey Stutte said the city would continue to look into other possible locations as the majority of the community was not opposed to the racino, just the location.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings City Council to vote on casino proposal

HASTINGS, NE — Eight months after shutting down a zoning request to allow for the construction of a casino, the Hastings City Council will consider the request again. The council voted 4-4 against the request from Prairie Thunder LLC in March. The land attached to the proposal is immediately north of Walmart on Highway 281. Now, the group has tweaked its proposal by dropping the land that needs rezoned from 50 to 38 acres and moving the race track and casino to the middle of the property. The developers originally needed a supermajority of council members to vote for the project because enough area landowners opposed the project. Thanks to the tweaks, the developers only need a simple majority to pass the requests. If it’s a 4-4 vote, Mayor Corey Stutte would serve as the tiebreaker.
HASTINGS, NE
fox5ny.com

Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants

GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island man sentenced to time served on charge related to suspicious doll

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been sentenced to time served for a charge related to two businesses being evacuated for a suspicious doll. According to Hall County Court records, Kona Oili, 44, was sentenced to 37 days in jail, with credit for 37 days served on for assault by threatening another in a menacing manner. He pled no contest to the charge. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced a charge of threatening explosive use/placing a false bomb to assault by threatening another in a menacing manner.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Another Kearney man to prison for shooting a mobile home community

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least nine years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Court records show Tyler Divan, 23, was convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first degree assault. A judge Tuesday sentenced him to three to ten years on the drug charge, three to 15 years on the firearms charge and three to ten years on the assault charge.
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska state trooper finds $20,000 worth of fentanyl pills in car stopped along I-80

OMAHA -- A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills worth an estimated $20,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Just after 9 p.m. Monday, a trooper checked on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near Gibbon, which is east of Kearney. The trooper reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car.
GIBBON, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE

