Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
ktoe.com
Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”
(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
KSNB Local4
Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings City Council approves horse racetrack, casino
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has voted to approve the horse racetrack and casino. HASTINGS PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES NEXT STEP FOR 'RACINO'. This comes after a vote failed for the "racino" in March. At that time, Mayor Corey Stutte said the city would continue to look into other possible locations as the majority of the community was not opposed to the racino, just the location.
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
Daily Beast
31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say
In a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants. Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings City Council to vote on casino proposal
HASTINGS, NE — Eight months after shutting down a zoning request to allow for the construction of a casino, the Hastings City Council will consider the request again. The council voted 4-4 against the request from Prairie Thunder LLC in March. The land attached to the proposal is immediately north of Walmart on Highway 281. Now, the group has tweaked its proposal by dropping the land that needs rezoned from 50 to 38 acres and moving the race track and casino to the middle of the property. The developers originally needed a supermajority of council members to vote for the project because enough area landowners opposed the project. Thanks to the tweaks, the developers only need a simple majority to pass the requests. If it’s a 4-4 vote, Mayor Corey Stutte would serve as the tiebreaker.
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island man sentenced to time served on charge related to suspicious doll
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been sentenced to time served for a charge related to two businesses being evacuated for a suspicious doll. According to Hall County Court records, Kona Oili, 44, was sentenced to 37 days in jail, with credit for 37 days served on for assault by threatening another in a menacing manner. He pled no contest to the charge. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced a charge of threatening explosive use/placing a false bomb to assault by threatening another in a menacing manner.
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KSNB Local4
Another Kearney man to prison for shooting a mobile home community
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least nine years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Court records show Tyler Divan, 23, was convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first degree assault. A judge Tuesday sentenced him to three to ten years on the drug charge, three to 15 years on the firearms charge and three to ten years on the assault charge.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state trooper finds $20,000 worth of fentanyl pills in car stopped along I-80
OMAHA -- A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills worth an estimated $20,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Just after 9 p.m. Monday, a trooper checked on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near Gibbon, which is east of Kearney. The trooper reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car.
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
Comments / 2