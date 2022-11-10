ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Notice of Nov. 16, 2022 Onondaga County Human Rights Committee Meeting

Notice Of Meetings Under the Open Meetings Law for The Onondaga County/Syracuse Commission On Human Rights November 16, 2022 Commission Meeting at Beauchamp Library The November 16, 2022 meeting of the Onondaga County/Syracuse Human Rights Commission will be held at Beauchamp Branch Library on 2111 South Salina Street in Syracuse, New York. Meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m.
Syracuse Common Council Meeting Schedule November 14 – 18, 2022

Meetings scheduled in the Common Council Chambers November 14th, up to and including November 18th, 2022. Common Council meetings will be held in the Common Council Chambers, third floor of City Hall. Monday, November 14th. No Meetings Scheduled. Tuesday, November 15th. No Meetings Scheduled. Wednesday, November 16th. 12:00 p.m. Study...
