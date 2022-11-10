ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Midlothian Cook Out shooting suspect arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Monday that it made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike in July. According to police, 23-year-old Jose Hernandez of Richmond was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with reckless handling...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Former UVA football walk-on suspect in triple murder on campus

A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night has left three dead and two injured, school president Jim Ryan confirmed in a communication around 4 a.m. today. The suspect is a UVA student and a former walk-on running back on the 2018 team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr....
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds following a late-night shooting in Petersburg. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Petersburg police were called due to reports of shots fired in the area of Washington Street and Crater Road. While responding to the previous call, police received another...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Richmond Police investigating after man found dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are now investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds. It happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. at the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue. The adult man was pronounced dead on scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy