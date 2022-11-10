Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksCadrene HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's DZack LoveChesterfield, VA
Related
Franklin News Post
Accused UVa shooter spoke of having gun 2 months ago, student told university
The University of Virginia’s threat assessment team became aware of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in September when a third party reported Jones may have had a gun, UVa Police Chief Tim Longo said Monday. Jones, 22 and a Richmond native, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder...
University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect taken into custody in Henrico County
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was taken into custody around 11 a.m. just over an hour's drive from the university campus in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street, according to Henrico Police.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? Manhunt for two-time ‘Student of the Year’ University of Virginia shooting suspect ends in arrest
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? What we know about the University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect and his ties to Varina and Petersburg in Central Virginia.
North Carolina woman caught with loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport
According to the Transportation Security Administration, the woman was stopped after her carry-on bag triggered the X-ray system's alarm as she was going through the airport's security checkpoint. Inside the woman's bag was a .380 caliber pistol loaded with eight rounds.
WRIC TV
Midlothian Cook Out shooting suspect arrested
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Monday that it made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike in July. According to police, 23-year-old Jose Hernandez of Richmond was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with reckless handling...
jerryratcliffe.com
Former UVA football walk-on suspect in triple murder on campus
A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night has left three dead and two injured, school president Jim Ryan confirmed in a communication around 4 a.m. today. The suspect is a UVA student and a former walk-on running back on the 2018 team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr....
Police investigating double-shooting near Petersburg preschool
An alert released by Petersburg Schools announced that police are investigating a situation at Westview Early Childhood Education Center.
Data shows Henrico led Virginia localities in school bus crashes in 2020-21
Ten Henrico County school buses were involved in crashes during the 2020-2021 school year – the most of any locality in the state – according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. Though Henrico has a comparatively larger bus fleet than most other counties and cities in...
Victim in Southside Richmond found nearly two miles away from site of shooting
A Richmond man was found dead this afternoon after a shooting on the city's Southside.
Richmond catalytic converter marking event draws dozens trying to deter rise in thefts
Dozens of Central Virginia residents got their catalytic converters marked with spray paint to make thieves think twice before trying to steal them.
Virginia man sentenced after massive conspiracy ring stole $500,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits
Altogether, the group managed to steal at least $499,000 in falsely paid claims. Multiple members involved were incarcerated prisoners.
Man hospitalized in shooting near Gilpin Court in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in the area of Gilpin Court.
WAVY News 10
Southampton Co. corrections officer accused of sleeping with, covering for inmate
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An officer at the Southampton County Jail Farm in Capron is accused of sleeping with an inmate as well as providing him a contraband cell phone. Corporal Kimberly Smith was arrested on Nov. 8 following a month-long internal affairs investigation that also uncovered she...
Petersburg police investigating deadly Saturday night shooting
The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that killed a male victim Saturday night.
VCU increases campus police presence following deadly UVA shooting
VCU has increased police patrols on its Richmond campus following a deadly shooting at UVA in Charlottesville. The college campuses are approximately 70 miles from each other.
Driver charged with DUI in Chesterfield crash
A driver was charged with driving under the influence after a crash in North Chesterfield Sunday afternoon.
Two teens shot in Petersburg neighborhood while getting off school bus
Two teens were shot Monday afternoon while getting off of their school bus near Grant Avenue and Lincoln Street.
NBC12
Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds following a late-night shooting in Petersburg. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Petersburg police were called due to reports of shots fired in the area of Washington Street and Crater Road. While responding to the previous call, police received another...
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
NBC12
Richmond Police investigating after man found dead
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are now investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds. It happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. at the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue. The adult man was pronounced dead on scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Comments / 0