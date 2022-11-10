ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow

Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
SELMA, AL
Hospitality training sessions being held in Selma, Thomasville

Training sessions for workers in the hospitality industry were held in Selma Monday and Tuesday. Selma was one of four locations for the classes, which are designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in central, south-central and south Alabama counties. Known as the Flawless Delivery...
SELMA, AL
Landowner's Educational Workshop to be held in Marion tomorrow

The Perry County Extension Office will hold the Landowner's Educational Workshop tomorrow at 4 p.m. "This workshop will provide landowners with information to assist with management of woodlands, pastureland, and youthful agricultural opportunities," said a flyer for the workshop on Facebook. For more information, call the Perry County Extension Office...
MARION, AL
Man from Selma dies after vehicle accident on Alabama 22

A man from Selma recently passed away from his injuries after an accident involving several vehicles on Tuesday. According to a report from AL.com, the man has been identified as Michael L. McCants, 39. The incident occurred north of Selma on Alabama 22. At around 9 a.m. his vehicle collided...
SELMA, AL
20-year-old woman shot to death in Selma

Selma police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman. According to Alabama News Network, the victim has been identified as Alvineisha Carter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No suspects have been arrested...
SELMA, AL

