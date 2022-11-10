Read full article on original website
Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow
Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
Hospitality training sessions being held in Selma, Thomasville
Training sessions for workers in the hospitality industry were held in Selma Monday and Tuesday. Selma was one of four locations for the classes, which are designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in central, south-central and south Alabama counties. Known as the Flawless Delivery...
Landowner's Educational Workshop to be held in Marion tomorrow
The Perry County Extension Office will hold the Landowner's Educational Workshop tomorrow at 4 p.m. "This workshop will provide landowners with information to assist with management of woodlands, pastureland, and youthful agricultural opportunities," said a flyer for the workshop on Facebook. For more information, call the Perry County Extension Office...
Selma High hosts Crisis Counseling meeting Monday to address student's death last week
Selma High officials brought students together on Monday morning for the first Crisis Counseling Wraparound Assistance Plan meeting held to help them work through the death of a student on campus on Nov. 8. According to a school system post on social media, students heard from speaker Susan James-Andrews who...
Reception for progression of Gus Mitchell Store Museum set for Nov. 17
A community reception for the Gus Mitchell Store Museum will take place on Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A discussion will be held for the progress and plans for the museum. The store is a historic building that was run by Augustus "Gus" Mitchell, born in August 8, 1878 in Perry County.
Man from Selma dies after vehicle accident on Alabama 22
A man from Selma recently passed away from his injuries after an accident involving several vehicles on Tuesday. According to a report from AL.com, the man has been identified as Michael L. McCants, 39. The incident occurred north of Selma on Alabama 22. At around 9 a.m. his vehicle collided...
20-year-old woman shot to death in Selma
Selma police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman. According to Alabama News Network, the victim has been identified as Alvineisha Carter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No suspects have been arrested...
