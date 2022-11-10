ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Suspect runs into Warren daycare during police chase

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released police body camera video shows a Warren man running from officers into a child care center.

Warren Police chased 39-year-old Lamar Mitchell into the Precious Times Child Care Center.

In the video, you can see police chasing Mitchell when he opens a door and runs inside the child care center as an employee was walking in and was trying to shut the door. Once inside, police attempt to use a stun gun on him but it doesn’t work. He then runs into a classroom and jumps into a play area that had young children inside. Police are seen using the stun gun on him again and he falls to the ground.

Workers at the daycare quickly grabbed the crying children and rushed them off to safety.

Mitchell is facing charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary and other charges. He pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $250,000.

Mitchell was in court Thursday. Three more charges were added, including driving under suspension and reckless operation of vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

