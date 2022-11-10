ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

PCB restaurant honors veterans

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2WLJ_0j6W99vV00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Veterans Day may not be until Friday but some local restaurants began honoring service members Thursday.

American Charlie Grill & Tavern will have live music Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. beginning with the national anthem.

PC commissioners reject bids to renovate Daffin Park

Veterans and their families can buy draft beer for just a dollar. Veterans Day honors those who served in all branches of the United States Armed Forces. Members of the restaurant said it’s important to give back to vets and show them what they mean to the community.

Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Bay prison

“We’re in a day and age now where people truly appreciate them,” American Charlie Owner Dave Trepanier said. “But there was a time when they didn’t. So some of these guys were obviously in Vietnam and World War II. And they are what we’re all about. You know, we wouldn’t have this country without them. So how can you not want to be here to honor them?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Last week to explore local military history exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City City Hall lobby has temporarily been transformed into a military history exhibit. There is plenty of interesting artifacts to look at and read up on, including old silk maps and a bomber jacket used in World War II. Each display is accompanied by a panel explaining its […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Members of the Sealab reunite in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only fitting on Veterans Day that a special group of veterans had a reunion. Friday night, divers from Sealab gathered to share stories about their experimental journey from the 60s. For the first time in almost 20 years, the forefathers of the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local charities organized a recycling event for the community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- In the spirit of America Recycling day coming up, ‘Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful’ and ‘Save the Closet’ teamed up to help people recycle their items. The non-profit organizations arranged a Shred-It event and clothing drive in an effort to help the community reduce, reuse, and recycle. Documents that were […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Blountstown gives nursing home veterans a special lunch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Calhoun County Veterans Office partnered with Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate their veterans in nursing homes. The service members were served steaks while swapping stories of their time serving. Calhoun County Veterans Service Officer Eric Daniels said veterans in nursing homes are out of the spotlight, so the […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Vietnam War vet leads 28th Callaway Veterans Day parade

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway residents turned out to honor the men and women who served this country. The longstanding Callaway Veterans Day Parade marched down Cherry Street for the 28th time this year. This year’s parade had 64 entries, coming out to over 80 vehicles. Leading the parade this year was Jim Stumpf, a […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Flags placed on graves of veterans at Panama City cemetery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The local Knights of Columbus gathered at the Catholic Cemetery in Panama City Friday morning to pay tribute to those who have served our country. “We take U.S. American flags and we place them on the graves of all the veterans who are buried here,” Knights of Columbus event coordinator […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Re-Bath surprises Vet with a bathroom makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There isn’t a better day than today to award a veteran for his sacrifice. A local business surprised one local veteran and his family today, with a gift that will significantly impact his life. The gesture was overwhelming for everyone. Re-Bath owner Mark Defour’s 98-year-old father and WWII veteran recently […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

American Charlie’s kicking off Veterans Day Salute

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - American Charlie’s grill and tavern in Panama City Beach kicked off its Veteran’s Day celebration Thursday. The restaurant joins several others in Bay County for the second annual Veteran’s Day Salute to honor those who have served our country. The opening...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Patronis Elementary held a Touch-a-Truck event to celebrate Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– Patronis Elementary invited Naval Support Activity to teach students about first responders. Kids in the third, fourth, and fifth grades got to meet first responders in person. Each student got to take a turn going in and out of their trucks. “Elementary students are really forming their idea of what they want […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Public Eye Soar Festival officials excited for additions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest outdoor art exhibit in the southeast begins Friday night in Panama City. A local non-profit organization, Public Eye Soar, has more than 40 projectors to display local and international artwork across the Gulf Coast State College campus. Festival officials said thousands of people attend this free event every […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BCSO is holding their 15th annual Rodeo

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriffs’ Office said to get out your belt buckles and boots, the rodeo is here. The show will be on Friday and Saturday nights at Youngstown Ball Park on Highway 231. The rodeo gates will open at five and the rodeo events will start at seven. The riders come from […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

House destroyed after it caught fire in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday morning, according to Bay County officials. Authorities said the call about the fire at 816 E. Pierson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the fire.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PC commissioners reject bids to renovate Daffin Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael, Daffin Park still has broken lights, dilapidated sheds and empty playgrounds. Panama City planned to rebuild the park, but commissioners said the projects have become too expensive. “We’re going to have to shift our sails with the inflation,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy