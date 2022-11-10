Read full article on original website
Recent News about Night Shift Work and Cancer: What Does it Mean for Workers?
The National Toxicology Program (NTP) recently released a report about how persistent night shift work is related to cancer risk (1). This report follows a similar evaluation released in July, 2019 by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) (2), an update of their 2007 report (3). Both agencies reviewed existing studies of night shift work and cancer and both convened experts in the fields of human, animal, and basic science research. In the recent NTP report, it was concluded that there is “high confidence” that persistent night shift work that results in circadian disruption can cause human cancer, and IARC concluded that night shift work is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” These conclusions are based on evidence from human studies of breast and prostate cancer, studies of laboratory animals, and research into the mechanisms of how cancer develops. Many workers might wonder how night shift work could be related to cancer, and what workers can do to stay healthy.
Apple Cider Vinegar and Diabetes: A Cure or an Aid?
If you’ve been searching for various remedies to help manage blood glucose levels, you’ve probably come across the suggestion to add apple cider vinegar into your meal plan. But does this so-called natural remedy really work?. It turns out that using vinegar as a treatment for health aliments,...
Clinical Effects of Regular Dry Sauna Bathing: A Systematic Review
Sauna bathing is a form of whole-body thermotherapy that has been used in various forms (radiant heat, sweat lodges, etc.) for thousands of years in many parts of the world for hygiene, health, social, and spiritual purposes. Modern day sauna use includes traditional Finnish-style sauna, along with Turkish-style Hammam, Russian Banya, and other cultural variations, which can be distinguished by the style of construction, source of heating, and level of humidity. Traditional Finnish saunas are the most studied to date and generally involve short exposures (5−20 minutes) at temperatures of 80°C–100°C with dry air (relative humidity of 10% to 20%) interspersed with periods of increased humidity created by the throwing of water over heated rocks [1]. In the past decade, infrared sauna cabins have become increasingly popular. These saunas use infrared emitters at different wavelengths without water or additional humidity and generally run at lower temperatures (45–60°C) than Finnish saunas with similar exposure times [2]. Both traditional Finnish and infrared sauna bathing can involve rituals of cooling-off periods and rehydration with oral fluids before, during, and/or after sauna bathing.
Is Type 1 Diabetes Genetic? Here's What Experts Say
Experts have identified some of the gene mutations that contribute to type 1 diabetes, but there are certainly more waiting to be discovered. But the genes are only part of the story. Most experts believe that specific gene mutations only predispose you to develop type 1 diabetes while additional environmental factors are needed to activate those genes.
Oral hyaluronan relieves wrinkles: a double-blinded, placebo-controlled study over a 12-week period
Hyaluronan (HA) is a body component that is present in every connective tissue and organ, such as skin, synovial fluid, blood vessels, serum, the brain, cartilage, heart valves, and the umbilical cord. In particular, the skin has the largest quantity of HA in the body, with 50% of total body HA present in the skin.1.
Belly Fat: Can Poor Thyroid Function Increase Your Waistline?
Not only is belly fat unattractive but it may be a sign of poor health. Even if your overall weight is within the range of normal, an increasing amount of visceral fat — the fat which surrounds your internal organs and causes a widening of the waist — may contribute to very serious health problems, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer. For women, especially those who are post-menopausal, tummy fat is usually associated with a decreasing level of estrogen.
The Important Relationship Between Diabetes and Water: How Much Should You Drink?
Let's explore more about water and its importance for those who are diabetic. There's no getting away from it, the best drink for diabetics is water. Drinking water regularly helps to maintain hydration, as well as being good for general wellbeing and health. With no sugar, calories or carbohydrates, water is the ideal choice of drink for diabetics. Most fizzy drinks and energy drinks are packed with sugar, bringing no nutritional value to the body. Beware, too, of sugar-filled fruit juices. Indeed, Diabetes UK says that such drinks should only be used to treat 'hypos' - a hypoglycaemia - when the level of sugar (glucose) in your blood drops too low.Â There's nothing wrong with coffees and teas, but beware of adding sugar. Whilst water should be the bedrock of your hydration routine, a glass of milk after sport is also a sound choice. In the case of people who have been warned they are pre-diabetic, taking swift action to swap drinks laden with sugar and sweeteners for filtered water is an easy but important step to take control of their lifestyle and future health. For those diabetics who struggle to keep their fluid intake up, it might be useful to invest in a portable water filter bottle. Having fresh filtered drinking water on tap can also help you keep your fluids topped up, preventing you from reaching for a less-than-healthy alternative.Â
Alkaline water advocates say it helps with weight loss and hydrates better than regular water, but nutritionists aren't buying it
Alkaline water is a popular health trend, with claims that it improves digestion, helps with weight loss, and hydrates better than regular water. It’s different from other water because it’s less acidic, with a pH level from 7.4 to 9.5. It also sometimes contains electrolytes and minerals. It’s...
Chronic Inflammation at the Root of Most Diseases + How to Prevent!
Inflammation is now being linked to just about every health condition. What are some examples of inflammatory diseases? According to a Harvard Medical School report, “Chronic inflammation plays a central role in some of the most challenging diseases of our time, including rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and even Alzheimer’s.”
Magnesium Oxide: Benefits, Side Effects, Dosage, and Interactions
Research shows that magnesium oxide is effective at treating certain medical conditions. Magnesium is needed for proper nerve cell functioning. As such, a deficiency in this mineral can lead to migraine headaches. Studies show that magnesium oxide may reduce headache symptoms. It may even be as effective as some migraine...
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hypothyroidism and dietary challenges
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I was recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism and have been getting conflicting information on what I should eat and drink. I love yogurt and ice cream, for instance, but one source said a calcium-rich diet was fine, whereas another said I should limit dairy. I’ve also read that I should avoid soy and iodine. But then a friend told me iodine is helpful. Can you give me some guidance on the best diet to manage my condition?
How Much Fat, Protein, and Carbs Should You Be Eating?
First, we feared eating too much fat. Then, the pendulum shifted, and we started to eye carbs as the enemy. But what’s the real deal?. Now, a global study published in The Lancet is challenging the notion that one necessarily needs to be worse than the other: Rather, it might be that eating too much or too little of the nutrients is the actual problem.
What You Need to Know About Diabetic Blisters
People diagnosed with diabetes need to watch out for skin complications, one of which is diabetic blisters—also called diabetic bullae or bullosis diabeticorum. Diabetic blisters are similar in appearance to burn blisters. They usually occur on the forearms, hands, fingers, legs, feet, or toes and show up in people whose blood sugar levels are out of control. The blisters are usually painless and heal on their own. However, the appearance of diabetic blisters can, understandably, be a stressful experience for anyone, so we break down what you need to know about diabetic blisters in this article.
Mediterranean Diet Recipes for Weight Loss
2. Eat food that will make you feel good and that you will want to keep eating forever. When I am just trying to maintain my weight, I eat a traditional Mediterranean Diet that includes lots of olive oil, fruits and vegetables, beans, whole grains and meat, chicken and fish.
Quitting Alcohol Timeline and Body Repair After Quitting Drinking
It’s important to note that, because we are all biochemically different, not everyone has the same symptoms or alcohol withdrawal timelines. Moreover, both the symptoms and timeline depend on the severity of alcohol dependence. With that said, the following chart is a general snapshot of the alcohol withdrawal timeline....
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — will diet alone help?
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I just turned 30 and recently was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. I’m wondering about whether it can be cured or if I will have to take medication for the rest of my life. I’ve read the Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet may help. Is this true? Do you have any suggestions for managing symptoms?
How Much Protein Is Simply Too Much?
Learn more about SCL Health’s Nutrition and Weight Loss and Bariatrics services. On a biological level, proteins are sort of like Legos for our bodies. They’re the building blocks that make up our organs, tendons, hormones and, of course, muscles. But it’s that last thing on the list that gets so much attention when it comes to protein intake and exercise. All over your local gym, you’ve probably seen your fair share of protein shakes. It’s synonymous with muscle gain and weight loss, but can you overdo it? Let’s take a look and find out.
7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Approximately 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. It is a chronic condition that causes blood sugar levels to rise. Glucose is the body’s primary energy source, which comes from carbohydrates in your foods. The pancreas releases insulin when there is a rise in blood glucose levels. It helps the body use glucose more efficiently. Unfortunately, type 1 diabetics do not produce enough insulin, while type 2 diabetics do not utilise insulin properly.
Is Vodka a Good Drink for People with Diabetes?
Vodka is one of the purest forms of alcohol with minimal sugar content. Although Vodka has lesser carbs than other forms of alcohol and has a lower blood sugar effect, it makes it an unsuitable drink for diabetes individuals. Let’s discuss this answer and see the exact effects of Vodka.
7-Day Grapefruit Diet For Weight Loss: Benefits, Cons, And A Sample Meal Plan
The 7-day grapefruit diet is among many popular fad diets that have been marketed as the secret to quick weight loss. The grapefruit diet has gained so much popularity that some TV doctors and famous social media personalities have gone on to try and convince the public to try it out. However, before you rush to the grocery store or local farmer’s market in search of this fruit, let us discuss if the 7-day grapefruit diet is the miracle you have been waiting for.
