Last week, Iowa voters overwhelmingly approved the addition of pro-gun language to the state constitution by a 30-point margin, which paled in comparison to local support for the constitutional amendment. In Carroll County, voters approved the measure with 77.5 percent in favor, and Sac County overwhelmingly supported the addition, 82.6 percent to 17.4 percent. Calhoun County showed similar results with 80.2 percent of voters casting yes ballots and 19.8 percent voting no. The measure passed by a 65.5-point margin in Crawford County, a 51.3-point margin in Greene County, a 54.8-point margin in Audubon County, and a 58.8-point margin in Guthrie County. The amendment enshrines Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms in the state’s constitution. It also requires strict scrutiny of existing and new firearm regulations concerning that right when brought before a court.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO