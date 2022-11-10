ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

1380kcim.com

Local Counties Voted Overwhelmingly In Favor Of State Constitution ‘2A’ Amendment

Last week, Iowa voters overwhelmingly approved the addition of pro-gun language to the state constitution by a 30-point margin, which paled in comparison to local support for the constitutional amendment. In Carroll County, voters approved the measure with 77.5 percent in favor, and Sac County overwhelmingly supported the addition, 82.6 percent to 17.4 percent. Calhoun County showed similar results with 80.2 percent of voters casting yes ballots and 19.8 percent voting no. The measure passed by a 65.5-point margin in Crawford County, a 51.3-point margin in Greene County, a 54.8-point margin in Audubon County, and a 58.8-point margin in Guthrie County. The amendment enshrines Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms in the state’s constitution. It also requires strict scrutiny of existing and new firearm regulations concerning that right when brought before a court.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa counties launch pipeline soil study

The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) launched a soil conservation study in October that could delay pipeline construction projects if ground conditions are unsuitable for heavy machinery, director Bill Peterson told Axios.Why it matters: Some of the world's best soil is in Iowa.There's growing concern that roughly 2,000 miles of proposed pipeline projects in Iowa could devastate crop production, Peterson said.Driving the news: The study launched Oct. 15 and is being overseen by Mehari Tekeste, an assistant agriculture professor at Iowa State University who has prior pipeline research.ISAC is asking each of Iowa's 99 counties to voluntarily contribute $600...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans

My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Bird unseats Miller in Iowa Attorney General race

(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race. Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Gov. Kim Reynolds receives a mandate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is viewed as the big winner from the 2022 midterm elections. Both Gov. DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio were elected in landslides. It was proof that voters in Florida support the conservative policies of Governor DeSantis. However, much of the national media ignored the “red wave” that took place in Iowa as Gov. Kim Reynolds was also re-elected in a landslide. Iowa voters not only re-elected Gov. Reynolds, but they expanded the Republican majority in the legislature, and for the first time in decades elected a Republican Attorney General and State Treasurer. Gov. Reynolds is...
IOWA STATE
tspr.org

Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system

Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Where do Iowa Democrats go after election drubbing?

There were few bright spots for Iowa Democrats this Election Day. Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, defeated Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, a top target of Democrats. And Democrats led in a pair of battleground House seats in Ankeny that still haven’t been called. But,...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Turning red: Iowa's independent voters still drive elections

Republicans dominated elections across Iowa Tuesday night, sweeping in a red wave and bucking the trend seen in other states, where Republicans underperformed expectations. Iowa Republicans ousted two long-serving Democratic incumbents at the state level, flipping the state treasurer and attorney general seats to Republican. By the unofficial vote tally, Democratic state auditor Rob Sand leads his race by a narrow margin, and his Republican challenger Todd Halbur said he will request a recount.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Public hearing to be held on Windham Village near Iowa City

IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Is It Legal to Record a Phone Call in Iowa?

There are some instances where you might need to pull this information out of your back pocket. Maybe you're going through a messy divorce or maybe you just want to make sure you've got receipts in case some sort of deal goes sour. Either way, you might be thinking about recording a phone call.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?

Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Insiders: Why Iowa saw ‘red wave’ and how Democrats hope to rebuild

The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — The Republican “red wave” of success hit Iowa but didn’t across the country. The 2022 election put Iowa Republicans in a position that they haven’t enjoyed since the election of 1954: The governor, both U.S. senators and all U.S. house members will be Republicans. The Insiders Segment […]
IOWA STATE
B102.7

South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge

It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
RAPID CITY, SD

