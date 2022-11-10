Read full article on original website
Local Counties Voted Overwhelmingly In Favor Of State Constitution ‘2A’ Amendment
Last week, Iowa voters overwhelmingly approved the addition of pro-gun language to the state constitution by a 30-point margin, which paled in comparison to local support for the constitutional amendment. In Carroll County, voters approved the measure with 77.5 percent in favor, and Sac County overwhelmingly supported the addition, 82.6 percent to 17.4 percent. Calhoun County showed similar results with 80.2 percent of voters casting yes ballots and 19.8 percent voting no. The measure passed by a 65.5-point margin in Crawford County, a 51.3-point margin in Greene County, a 54.8-point margin in Audubon County, and a 58.8-point margin in Guthrie County. The amendment enshrines Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms in the state’s constitution. It also requires strict scrutiny of existing and new firearm regulations concerning that right when brought before a court.
Iowa counties launch pipeline soil study
The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) launched a soil conservation study in October that could delay pipeline construction projects if ground conditions are unsuitable for heavy machinery, director Bill Peterson told Axios.Why it matters: Some of the world's best soil is in Iowa.There's growing concern that roughly 2,000 miles of proposed pipeline projects in Iowa could devastate crop production, Peterson said.Driving the news: The study launched Oct. 15 and is being overseen by Mehari Tekeste, an assistant agriculture professor at Iowa State University who has prior pipeline research.ISAC is asking each of Iowa's 99 counties to voluntarily contribute $600...
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bird unseats Miller in Iowa Attorney General race
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race. Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
Op-Ed: Gov. Kim Reynolds receives a mandate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is viewed as the big winner from the 2022 midterm elections. Both Gov. DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio were elected in landslides. It was proof that voters in Florida support the conservative policies of Governor DeSantis. However, much of the national media ignored the “red wave” that took place in Iowa as Gov. Kim Reynolds was also re-elected in a landslide. Iowa voters not only re-elected Gov. Reynolds, but they expanded the Republican majority in the legislature, and for the first time in decades elected a Republican Attorney General and State Treasurer. Gov. Reynolds is...
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system
Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
Where do Iowa Democrats go after election drubbing?
There were few bright spots for Iowa Democrats this Election Day. Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, defeated Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, a top target of Democrats. And Democrats led in a pair of battleground House seats in Ankeny that still haven’t been called. But,...
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
Turning red: Iowa's independent voters still drive elections
Republicans dominated elections across Iowa Tuesday night, sweeping in a red wave and bucking the trend seen in other states, where Republicans underperformed expectations. Iowa Republicans ousted two long-serving Democratic incumbents at the state level, flipping the state treasurer and attorney general seats to Republican. By the unofficial vote tally, Democratic state auditor Rob Sand leads his race by a narrow margin, and his Republican challenger Todd Halbur said he will request a recount.
Public hearing to be held on Windham Village near Iowa City
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed among men in the United States. How to prevent critters from chewing Christmas lights, decorations. In Minnesota, homeowners are having a rough time this holiday season. Squirrels are getting in the way of holiday festivities. First Alert Forecast - 11/14. Updated:...
Is It Legal to Record a Phone Call in Iowa?
There are some instances where you might need to pull this information out of your back pocket. Maybe you're going through a messy divorce or maybe you just want to make sure you've got receipts in case some sort of deal goes sour. Either way, you might be thinking about recording a phone call.
Iowa child care workers express concern after state loses out on $30 million in funding
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a federal grant worth $30 million. The Governor’s office did not submit the application for these funds, in part because it required a $3 million dollar match from state funds.
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?
Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
Insiders: Why Iowa saw ‘red wave’ and how Democrats hope to rebuild
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — The Republican “red wave” of success hit Iowa but didn’t across the country. The 2022 election put Iowa Republicans in a position that they haven’t enjoyed since the election of 1954: The governor, both U.S. senators and all U.S. house members will be Republicans. The Insiders Segment […]
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Do you have a real ID? If not, it may be time to see the DOT
The deadline for drivers in Iowa to get their license upgraded to a real ID is now set, and officials say it's a change designed to make travel easier.
Iowa regents investigate enrollment drops, project future increases
Iowa’s public universities are projected to see enrollment growth after a six-year decline, members of the Iowa Board of Regents heard this week.
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge
It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
