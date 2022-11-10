Read full article on original website
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to buy the Project Grace design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million. Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and...
WECT
Harrelson Center expanding to provide room for more nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington has a long history, originally built as the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center in 1978. Then, in 2005, the building was purchased, leading to developments that have allowed the center to house 20 nonprofits. Now, new renovations have begun...
WECT
Bluewater Waterfront Grill to host fundraiser to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bluewater Waterfront Grill will host the Blue and White Bash to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will support CIS’s programs to help students at risk of dropping out and to divert students who have committed low-level offenses from the criminal justice system.
WECT
Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developers hoping to rezone the site containing the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes have now pulled their request—one day before it was set to be considered at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Carolinian Inn, located at 2916 Market...
WECT
Wave Transit collecting food for Stuff-the-Bus donation drive at Padgett Station
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit is collecting donations during its Stuff-the-Bus donation drive from Nov. 14 to 23 at Padgett Station to benefit Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard and Nourish NC. “Support your community this Thanksgiving season by stuffing a Wave Transit bus full of critical items for Mother Hubbard’s...
WECT
Mother erects billboards to help those dealing with grief, addiction after losing sons
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Billboards like Know Hope NC’s on Oleander Drive are meant to guide people from feeling like there is no hope to knowing that there is. Thousands of people drive past the old Jelly Beans skate center on Oleander Drive every day, making it a prime spot for advertising. One in particular, however, stands out from the others.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Belville suing developer of new apartments
BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
WECT
Portion of Florida Ave in Carolina Beach to close for stormwater drainage construction
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that stormwater drainage construction will close the 100 block of Florida Ave. Per the town’s announcement, the closure will begin on Nov. 14. The construction is expected to be finished by the end of the week. While...
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
WECT
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.
WECT
UNCW Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition to be shown starting Nov. 17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington will show the Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Friday, Dec. 16. The exhibition will be held in UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building Art Gallery with an opening reception on Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WECT
Foster care agencies report struggles when placing LGBT+ youth
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Having to go into foster care is often a stressful and traumatic experience for a child. Sometimes, that experience is made worse when agencies can’t find a place for them to stay. Having spent the majority of his childhood in the foster care system, Lou...
WECT
Over 300,000 generators recalled over amputation, crushing concerns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries. Per the announcement, 6500- and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR model generators are affected by this recall. Specifically, the...
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
WECT
5th annual SENC Veterans Day Parade held on Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 5th annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington. Thousands of people lined 3rd Street, waving American flags and cheering as the parade made its way through downtown. The parade lasted about an hour and a half and featured more than 80 different groups of veterans. After the parade there was live music and food trucks for people to enjoy.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: chilly and unsettled for the new work & school week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Monday features big changes across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Our next best chance of showers arrives Tuesday, as low pressure moves in from the south. More seasonable upper 60s and even lower 70s are probable for the Wilmington metro and coastal zones, however, temperatures inland will once again struggle through the 50s and 60s. Temperatures trend lower with chilly and brisk 50s and 60s carrying into the weekend before Thanksgiving.
foxwilmington.com
Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for a woman known to hang out near Sigmon Road. Mackenzie Rogers is 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top, though police say she may be wearing a gray shirt. She was last known to be driving a 2018 blue Mazda 3 sport with front end damage.
WECT
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the injury of a Wilmington Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Nov. 11. The traffic stop was initiated, according to the WPD, because of a vehicle that didn’t have its registration displayed near the 2400 block of Market Street.
WECT
Police: Woman dies of heart attack after man attempts to break into her home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina is being charged in connection to the death of a woman whose home he attempted to break into over the summer. Records obtained by WMBF state Austin Thomas Jones is charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from an incident...
