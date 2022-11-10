WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Monday features big changes across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Our next best chance of showers arrives Tuesday, as low pressure moves in from the south. More seasonable upper 60s and even lower 70s are probable for the Wilmington metro and coastal zones, however, temperatures inland will once again struggle through the 50s and 60s. Temperatures trend lower with chilly and brisk 50s and 60s carrying into the weekend before Thanksgiving.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO