ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Man dies in Tuxedo Place fire in Union

By Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5ZwO_0j6W8d5j00

UNION – One man died in a house fire on Tuxedo Place early Thursday morning, Union Fire Department Deputy Chief Henry Sisbarro said.

Around 4:50 a.m. firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire at 27 Tuxedo Place. Upon arrival, township firefighters observed fire on the first and second floors and the attic. Firefighters rescued the male resident, who was rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Hospital but did not survive, authorities said.

The fire was put out in 40 minutes. The cause remains under investigation, Sisbarro said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police ID Union County Murder Victim, 44

A 44-year-old Roselle man was shot and killed in broad daylight over the weekend in Rahway, authorities said. Jack Harris was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was pronounced...
RAHWAY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect who robbed a woman in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bayard Place Sunday night. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police responded to a call from a female victim of an armed robbery. “A woman was approached by a Black male who exited a white vehicle before pulling on her purse and gesturing that he had a weapon in his pocket,” Director Frage said. “The suspect fled westbound on Cleveland Avenue toward Sanford Avenue in the vehicle after taking The post Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles

NEW JERSEY - Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Police seek information about shooting that killed man

A 44-year old Roselle man was killed on Witherspoon Street in Rahway Sunday afternoon, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said. Police officers arriving at a shooting reported at 12:39 p.m. found a man, Jack Harris, on the 1400 block who’d been mortally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene, the office said.
RAHWAY, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy