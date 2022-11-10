Man dies in Tuxedo Place fire in Union

UNION – One man died in a house fire on Tuxedo Place early Thursday morning, Union Fire Department Deputy Chief Henry Sisbarro said.

Around 4:50 a.m. firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire at 27 Tuxedo Place. Upon arrival, township firefighters observed fire on the first and second floors and the attic. Firefighters rescued the male resident, who was rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Hospital but did not survive, authorities said.

The fire was put out in 40 minutes. The cause remains under investigation, Sisbarro said.