Nesquehoning, PA

Newswatch 16

Nearing the Feed A Friend finish line

SCRANTON, Pa. — The staff at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton is seeing a lot of new faces walk through the doors — people who are struggling and don't know where else to turn. "Last week, I was able to help a family who just...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

'Hoedown for Hope' in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Marley's Mission hosted a 'Hoedown for Hope' at Montage Mountain resort in Scranton Sunday. Marley's Mission provides horse-assisted therapy to those who have experienced trauma. The hoedown included a silent auction, a gift card tree, and a raffle. "The need for therapy has really risen as...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Greater Pittston Santa Squad in need of help

PITTSTON, Pa. — Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, and warm puffy coats are some of the things that area children in need will find this Christmas under the tree, thanks to the work of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad. "It is a pure labor of love. People say, 'What is the...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Santa workshop held in Moosic

MOOSIC, Pa. — It may not feel like it just yet, but the holiday season is definitely on its way. And Santa showed up a bit early at the Shoppes at Montage Mountain Saturday in Moosic. The Shoppes hosted a Santa's Workshop. Kids got to enjoy an inflatable obstacle...
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville Library building celebrates 100 years

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — West Market Street in downtown Pottsville is home to the Pottsville Free Public Library. This year, the building is turning 100 years old. Giving the library board a lot to celebrate. Mary Hauck from Pottsville says she's been going to the library for as long as...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching

The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Champion of the Poconos remembered

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
Newswatch 16

Thanksgiving food drive in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the Department of Public Works employees in Scranton want to help out their community. 2305 Union members are hosting their second annual Thanksgiving food drive. Donations of canned goods or non-perishable items can be dropped off at the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Welcoming winter in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home destroyed after fire in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Schuylkill County Monday morning. A home along Orwigsburg Street in Tamaqua caught fire around 10 a.m. The house is destroyed, leaving four people without a place to stay. Neighboring homes were also damaged by the fire. Officials believe a malfunctioning...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton Prep holds Galleria event

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Preparatory School helped people check some items off their gift lists this year as it played host to the 28th year for the Galleria, an event featuring 70 vendors for folks to buy items from. The vendors ranged from crafters to artisan bakers to boutiques...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

String of break-ins at laundromats

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

