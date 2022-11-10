Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Related
Nearing the Feed A Friend finish line
SCRANTON, Pa. — The staff at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton is seeing a lot of new faces walk through the doors — people who are struggling and don't know where else to turn. "Last week, I was able to help a family who just...
'Hoedown for Hope' in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Marley's Mission hosted a 'Hoedown for Hope' at Montage Mountain resort in Scranton Sunday. Marley's Mission provides horse-assisted therapy to those who have experienced trauma. The hoedown included a silent auction, a gift card tree, and a raffle. "The need for therapy has really risen as...
Greater Pittston Santa Squad in need of help
PITTSTON, Pa. — Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, and warm puffy coats are some of the things that area children in need will find this Christmas under the tree, thanks to the work of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad. "It is a pure labor of love. People say, 'What is the...
'Cram the Van' in Northumberland County
SUNBURY, Pa. — Their Dodge Caravan is pretty empty now, but by the end of the week, officials with the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs office hope it's filled with supplies. "We put all the seats down. It's like a flatbed, and we're going to try and fill it to...
Craft fair in Luzerne County benefits Toys for Tots
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You might think it's too early to start your holiday shopping, but folks in Luzerne County were getting a jump on it Sunday. The Germania Hose Company in Duryea hosted a holiday craft fair. There were around 30 vendors for shoppers to check out, along...
Santa workshop held in Moosic
MOOSIC, Pa. — It may not feel like it just yet, but the holiday season is definitely on its way. And Santa showed up a bit early at the Shoppes at Montage Mountain Saturday in Moosic. The Shoppes hosted a Santa's Workshop. Kids got to enjoy an inflatable obstacle...
'A true friend' – Leaders in the Poconos recall champion of the region
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Known as Mr. Pocono, there's a lot you can say about a man who's known by the area and helped transform. A pioneer in putting the Pocono Mountains on the map for premiere hospitality and tourism, Robert Uguccioni, passed away over the weekend from cancer. State...
Open mic event in Wayne County benefits Special Olympics
HAWLEY, Pa. — An open mic event took place Sunday in Wayne County. The Open Mic Special at the Wallenpaupack Brewery in Hawley benefits the Special Olympics in Carbondale. This annual event has been canceled for the past two years because of COVID-19, but it's back in full force this time.
Pottsville Library building celebrates 100 years
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — West Market Street in downtown Pottsville is home to the Pottsville Free Public Library. This year, the building is turning 100 years old. Giving the library board a lot to celebrate. Mary Hauck from Pottsville says she's been going to the library for as long as...
Fork Over Love announces November meal distributions to include Thanksgiving week dinners
Fork Over Love has announced November dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as Door Dash meal delivery dates.
The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching
The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
Princess Party & Santa Holiday Brunch set for Dec. 4 at Radisson Lackawanna Station
SCRANTON — A magical event coming this holiday season might just be the perfect afternoon out with your own princess — or prince. The Times Leader Media Group and The Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel are teaming up to host the first of its kind in Lackawanna County. Planned...
Champion of the Poconos remembered
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
Thanksgiving food drive in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the Department of Public Works employees in Scranton want to help out their community. 2305 Union members are hosting their second annual Thanksgiving food drive. Donations of canned goods or non-perishable items can be dropped off at the...
Welcoming winter in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
Home destroyed after fire in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Schuylkill County Monday morning. A home along Orwigsburg Street in Tamaqua caught fire around 10 a.m. The house is destroyed, leaving four people without a place to stay. Neighboring homes were also damaged by the fire. Officials believe a malfunctioning...
Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
Scranton Prep holds Galleria event
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Preparatory School helped people check some items off their gift lists this year as it played host to the 28th year for the Galleria, an event featuring 70 vendors for folks to buy items from. The vendors ranged from crafters to artisan bakers to boutiques...
See Which Chester County Towns Are Among Places with Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to seven towns that are among the top 30 places with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania, according to a new ranking by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Zillow. Places are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.
String of break-ins at laundromats
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0