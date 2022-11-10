ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Fatal wreck involving at least 3 people in Wichita Falls

By Courtney Delaney
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the call came into WFPD. We regret the error.

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck involving at least three people Thursday night in Wichita Falls.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper, crews responded to a fatal crash at Loop 11 and Northwest Drive around 4:40 p.m. after a call came at 4:38 p.m. on November 10, 2022, for an injury accident.

Woman charged with exploiting 97-year-old WWII vet

Eipper said a black Cadillac sedan was traveling east going across Loop 11 when a black Ford Escape traveling North on Loop 11 T-boned the Cadillac ejecting the driver of the Cadillac.

The female driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead on the scene by crews. Along with the driver, Eipper said that a child between the ages of 3-5 was also ejected from the Cadillac and taken to United Regional. Another adult female passenger in the Cadillac was injured but not ejected. Both passengers were taken to United Regional and their conditions are unknown at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvxBY_0j6W8WrW00
Fatal wreck in Wichita Falls on Loop 11 on November 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040yfL_0j6W8WrW00
Fatal wreck in Wichita Falls on Loop 11 on November 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q66OE_0j6W8WrW00
Fatal wreck in Wichita Falls on Loop 11 on November 10

The male driver of the Ford Escape was taken to United Regional and his condition is also unknown.

This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 9

Related
Nationwide Report

1 Person Died, 3 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured three others on Thursday. Officials said a Cadillac failed to stop at a stop sign while heading eastbound on Northwest Drive. It crossed Loop 11 when it struck a Ford Escape on its passenger side. The Cadillac then hit a power pole, ejecting the driver.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police seek teen for aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen they say was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue on November 4, 2022. Emily Wolf, 17, is described as about 5’3″, 105 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The first suspect in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Warrant reveals alleged Fentanyl dealers role in armed robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was arrested for allegedly selling Fentanyl to undercover cops. He was also charged with aggravated robbery. A recently released arrest warrant gives new details about what happened. Wichita Falls Police arrested Justin Solomon Gonzales on Thursday, Nov 10, 2022. He was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Reckless Kelly sits down with Texoma’s Homepage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Reckless Kelly founders, brothers Willy and Cody Braun, stopped in Wichita Falls as they headlined the 2022 Cattle Baron’s Ball. Willy and Cody talked with Texoma’s Homepage about the band’s return to Wichita Falls. The brothers also talked about the band’s presence in the Americana scene for nearly three decades. While […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD undercover cops net Fentanyl laced pills, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Undercover police arrested a man suspected of selling Fentanyl laced pills. According to the arrest warrant and affidavit, on Nov. 9, 2022, undercover officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department contacted Justin Solomon Gonzales, via social media, and asked him if he had any “30’s”, a slang term for Percocet pills, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating an incident which happened on Thursday morning in southwest Lawton. Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. Police say the vehicle left...
LAWTON, OK
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls in Wichita County, Texas, is a vibrant city with plenty of things to do for tourists of all ages. This charming town in Wichita County sits on the Oklahoma border and is about two hours northwest of the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Located in the heart of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints

Edward Michael Ratliff was divested of all his livestock in a Wednesday afternoon hearing in Clay County and afterward, he was arrested on a warrant for 49 additional complaints of cruelty to livestock animals. The 66-year-old Bowie attorney was originally arrested on Oct. 26 after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
KOCO

Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Universal blood type affected by supply chain issues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A shortage of blood bags caused by ongoing supply chain issues in the United States is affecting the Texas Blood Institutes’ supply of units of blood type O-negative, the universal donor. O-negative is the only universal blood type, meaning O-negative blood can be transfused in an emergency to any recipient, regardless […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy