Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
Um, Jason Momoa Got Body-Shamed For Having A 'Dad Bod'
The Internet, rife with vitriol and a lack of common decency, has found a new target—Jason Momoa’s unflexed abs. After US Weekly posted a photo of the Aquaman lead in Venice, commenters started calling his physique a “dad bod." Thankfully, the rest of social media quickly came...
Women's Health
From wildchild to wellness: Is this the ultimate party girl glow up?
As Kate Moss launching her brand, is the world of wellness where the party has moved?. Carlotta Artuso can pinpoint precisely the moment she realised the heady highs of her party lifestyle were no longer worth the lows. Festive cheer hung in the air that crisp Saturday morning in December...
Women's Health
LeAnn Rimes, 40, Flaunts Impressively Toned Abs In A Crop Top And Cowboy Hat In New Photos
LeAnn Rimes is showing off her epic six-pack abs in a crop top while visiting London this week, and she's looking super strong. The singer, 40, is all about fitting in workouts where and when she can, and she loves jumping rope for a quick sweat. When it comes to...
Women's Health
Jennifer Garner, 50, Rocks Some Seriously Toned Legs In Heels And A Major New Haircut In Event Photos
Jennifer Garner just showed off her super powerful legs in a suit paired with some chic shorts. The actress, 50, makes no secret of the fact she works super hard in the gym to get those sculpted legs, sharing workout content on her Instagram and TikTok. Jen also loves to...
Women's Health
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Shows Off Her Stunning Natural Air-Dried Waves In A New Video
Jennifer Aniston shared how she moisturizes her natural waves in a new Instagram. “Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie 💁🏼♀️,” she wrote, referring to her hair care line. Fans loved the tip and admired Aniston’s natural beauty. Ever since Jennifer Aniston...
Women's Health
At 39, Emily Blunt's Abs Are Totally Sculpted In A White Crop Top In New Photos
Emily Blunt showed off her sculpted abs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The actress, 39, looked stunning in a white blazer, crop top, and matching pants. To stay fit, Emily does a mix of HIIT and bodyweight exercises followed by ballet-style moves and stretching. Emily Blunt made quite...
Women's Health
See Kelly Clarkson Shut Down The CMA Awards In A Stunning Denim Dress
The CMA Awards are known as Country Music's Biggest Night, but one pop star made waves with her appearance. Kelly Clarkson took the stage for one of the most fun performances of the night. And her fans had a lot to say about her outfit for the evening. The CMA...
Women's Health
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Prenup Honestly Sounds So Intense
Respectfully curious about how Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split up all their money in their recent divorce?. They had an "ironclad prenup" which made the division pretty simple. Tom is sitting on a reported $333 million, while Gisele has $400 million in the bank. Respectfully curious about how...
Women's Health
The hugely popular Boots Showstopper Beauty Box is back for 2022
Stop what you’re doing because the Boots' Showstopper Beauty Box has officially hit the shelves – and, as always, it is bound to be a swift sell out. As one of our all-time favourite festive gift sets, the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box is a collection of must-have beauty products worth a weighty £332.31, but it will only set you back by £80 to buy. Last year the box sold out in less than 24 hours, so if you don't want to risk missing out on the retailer's best Christmas offering, we'd suggest 'adding to cart' now.
Women's Health
50 Best Christmas Movies To Watch On Netflix This Holiday Season
Some say that the holiday season begins on November 1st, while others wait for December. But can we all agree that there's no better start to the merriest time of the year than your first Christmas movie marathon? There's just something about having a night in, cozying up under some blankets with hot chocolate or mulled wine, and watching a holiday film that is pure joy.
Women's Health
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Declare They’re 'Done' With the Show After The Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
Comments / 0