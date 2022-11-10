ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

Um, Jason Momoa Got Body-Shamed For Having A 'Dad Bod'

The Internet, rife with vitriol and a lack of common decency, has found a new target—Jason Momoa’s unflexed abs. After US Weekly posted a photo of the Aquaman lead in Venice, commenters started calling his physique a “dad bod." Thankfully, the rest of social media quickly came...
Women's Health

From wildchild to wellness: Is this the ultimate party girl glow up?

As Kate Moss launching her brand, is the world of wellness where the party has moved?. Carlotta Artuso can pinpoint precisely the moment she realised the heady highs of her party lifestyle were no longer worth the lows. Festive cheer hung in the air that crisp Saturday morning in December...
Women's Health

At 39, Emily Blunt's Abs Are Totally Sculpted In A White Crop Top In New Photos

Emily Blunt showed off her sculpted abs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The actress, 39, looked stunning in a white blazer, crop top, and matching pants. To stay fit, Emily does a mix of HIIT and bodyweight exercises followed by ballet-style moves and stretching. Emily Blunt made quite...
Women's Health

See Kelly Clarkson Shut Down The CMA Awards In A Stunning Denim Dress

The CMA Awards are known as Country Music's Biggest Night, but one pop star made waves with her appearance. Kelly Clarkson took the stage for one of the most fun performances of the night. And her fans had a lot to say about her outfit for the evening. The CMA...
Women's Health

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Prenup Honestly Sounds So Intense

Respectfully curious about how Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split up all their money in their recent divorce?. They had an "ironclad prenup" which made the division pretty simple. Tom is sitting on a reported $333 million, while Gisele has $400 million in the bank. Respectfully curious about how...
MONTANA STATE
Women's Health

The hugely popular Boots Showstopper Beauty Box is back for 2022

Stop what you’re doing because the Boots' Showstopper Beauty Box has officially hit the shelves – and, as always, it is bound to be a swift sell out. As one of our all-time favourite festive gift sets, the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box is a collection of must-have beauty products worth a weighty £332.31, but it will only set you back by £80 to buy. Last year the box sold out in less than 24 hours, so if you don't want to risk missing out on the retailer's best Christmas offering, we'd suggest 'adding to cart' now.
Women's Health

50 Best Christmas Movies To Watch On Netflix This Holiday Season

Some say that the holiday season begins on November 1st, while others wait for December. But can we all agree that there's no better start to the merriest time of the year than your first Christmas movie marathon? There's just something about having a night in, cozying up under some blankets with hot chocolate or mulled wine, and watching a holiday film that is pure joy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy