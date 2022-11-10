Tropical Storm Nicole: 49 beachfront buildings considered unsafe in Volusia County

15 people evacuated from New Smyrna Beach condos after building deemed unsafe The New Smyrna Beach Police Department assisted with the evacuation of 15 people from the Sea Coast Gardens II condos due to erosion concerns. (Christopher Heath, WFTV.com/WFTV)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds, high tides, floods and more have come through Volusia County during Tropical Storm Nicole.

Volusia County has seen sustained winds and gusts of about 70 mph in some parts, according to a news release. Even though Nicole has come and gone through, there are still plenty of dangers. Some properties are at risk of collapse, while roads are flooded.

Buildings declared unsafe

“The structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented,” said County Manager George Recktenwald. “We have never experienced anything like this before, so we ask for your patience as we make our assessments. As always, the safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. This is going to be a long road to recovery.”

County and municipal building inspectors have declared that about 24 hotels and condo buildings have been found unsafe and occupants have been ordered to evacuate.

Those properties include Sanibel Condo, Flamingo Inn, Hawaiian Inn, Tropic Shores Resorts, Pirate’s Cove, Twin Towers North and South, and others.

At least 25 single-family houses in Wilbur-by-the-Sea were evacuated after being declared structurally unsafe.

Beach Safety

Volusia County officials are urging residents as well as visitors to stay away from the beaches and surrounding areas. This is due to debris in the area as well as damage to buildings and piers in the area.

“If you go anywhere near the beach, you are putting your life in jeopardy,” said Beach Safety Deputy Director Tammy Malphurs in the news release. “The current state of the ocean is unforgiving. You might not make it out if you step foot into the water. We are flying double red flags because there are massive amounts of debris in the water and on the beach, 10- to 12-foot breaking waves, and strong rip currents.”

The coastal area is also seeing other dangers, aside from the waters.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to assess coastal structures such as piers and walkways. Even during low tide, these structures may collapse without notice. At this time the beach is the most dangerous place to be in our county. We will work as hard as we possibly can to make it safe and accessible once again, but it’s going to take time,” said Beach Safety Deputy Director Tammy Malphurs in the news release.

Daytona Beach International Airport

Daytona Beach International Airport had no significant damage, Volusia County officials say. The terminal is expected to open at around 4 a.m. on Friday. The airfield is expected to open at around 6 a.m. Travelers heading through the airport should check with their airline for flight updates.

Volusia County Fair

Volusia County officials said in the news release that the Volusia County Fair and Youth Show is expected to reopen Friday at around 4 p.m. Updates and more information can be found on www.volusiacountyfair.com.

