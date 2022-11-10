Growing up in any area, sometimes you may forget the beauty and wonders that are around you because you get so used to it. I remember the first time bringing one of my college buddy's down to Hyde Park for the first time, and he was just in awe with the area. He couldn't get over the history and the beauty of the area. Not just that, but he is a huge fan of the Eveready Diner now. It's funny, all these things that I have taken for granted for years were absolute marvels to my friend, and it was really cool getting to see my hometown through his eyes.

HYDE PARK, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO