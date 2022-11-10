ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Hyde Park, New York

Growing up in any area, sometimes you may forget the beauty and wonders that are around you because you get so used to it. I remember the first time bringing one of my college buddy's down to Hyde Park for the first time, and he was just in awe with the area. He couldn't get over the history and the beauty of the area. Not just that, but he is a huge fan of the Eveready Diner now. It's funny, all these things that I have taken for granted for years were absolute marvels to my friend, and it was really cool getting to see my hometown through his eyes.
HYDE PARK, NY
Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York

It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Record Breaking LaGrangeville Light Display Ready to Turn on Over 700,000 Lights

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hudson Valley and one popular light display is getting ready to flip the switch. There have been arguments lately over social media about decorating and how early is too early to get into the holiday spirit. We think it's the perfect time to start getting the holiday spirit moving and so do the masterminds behind the ERDAJT's Christmas Light Display.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?

There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County

When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Annual Thanksgiving Market Returns to Columbia County

Stock up on your Thanksgiving needs and holiday gifts this weekend. It's the time of year when holiday markets are popping up all over the Hudson Valley. These events are always a great opportunity to get started on Christmas shopping, and here's a great way to help support local businesses and farmers, along with an area food pantry.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

