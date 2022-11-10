Read full article on original website
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Hyde Park, New York
Growing up in any area, sometimes you may forget the beauty and wonders that are around you because you get so used to it. I remember the first time bringing one of my college buddy's down to Hyde Park for the first time, and he was just in awe with the area. He couldn't get over the history and the beauty of the area. Not just that, but he is a huge fan of the Eveready Diner now. It's funny, all these things that I have taken for granted for years were absolute marvels to my friend, and it was really cool getting to see my hometown through his eyes.
Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York
It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
Record Breaking LaGrangeville Light Display Ready to Turn on Over 700,000 Lights
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hudson Valley and one popular light display is getting ready to flip the switch. There have been arguments lately over social media about decorating and how early is too early to get into the holiday spirit. We think it's the perfect time to start getting the holiday spirit moving and so do the masterminds behind the ERDAJT's Christmas Light Display.
5 Hurt Following Head-On Crash With Truck In Hudson Valley, New York
Two Hudson Valley residents are dead and 5 seriously injured following a head-on crash during rush hour. On November 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., New York State Police troopers from Monroe responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury.
Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?
There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
Once Forgotten Historic Hudson Valley Theater Set to Open
With only two months left in 2022, Hudson Valley residents are already thinking ahead. It could be in regards to their travel plans for the new year, a brand new start in their life or a change of location. Others have big changes in mind when it comes to the...
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Get Those Car Brushes Out! Parts of the Hudson Valley Could See Snow Tuesday Night
We've gone from 70-degree days in the Hudson Valley to diving right into, unofficial, winter. While it feels like we were just in shorts and t-shirts over the weekend, the National Weather Services is now saying parts of our region will be getting hit with a little bit of snow tonight.
Santa Set to Make an Early Stop in Highland, NY in November
Just like the song says...Santa Claus is coming to town! Whether you started celebrating the holiday season as soon as the calendar flipped to November or you're waiting for the end of the month, it's never too early to put a good word in with the big guy. Santa himself...
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
Town of Crawford Welcomes The Holidays with Annual Tractor Parade
One Hudson Valley town will be parading its holiday spirit through town to kick off the most wonderful time of the year this December. The Town of Crawford has announced the return of the Country Christmas Tractor Parade on December 3rd, 2022. The parade every year is held in memory of Sgt. Eric O Meier.
Annual Thanksgiving Market Returns to Columbia County
Stock up on your Thanksgiving needs and holiday gifts this weekend. It's the time of year when holiday markets are popping up all over the Hudson Valley. These events are always a great opportunity to get started on Christmas shopping, and here's a great way to help support local businesses and farmers, along with an area food pantry.
Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley
An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
